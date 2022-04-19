Outlook on the Baby Carriers Glboal Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Grade, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Carriers Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Buckle, Backpack, Baby Sling, Others), Grade (Mass, Premium), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby carriers market will reach $1,519.9 million by 2030, growing by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by innovation in functionality and style, an increasing number of certified baby wearing consultants, and the demand for ergonomically designed carriers. In terms of demand volume (million units), the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 2.2%.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global baby carriers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global baby carriers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Grade, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Buckle Carriers

Backpack Carriers

Baby Sling Carriers

Other Baby Carriers

Based on Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Mass Carriers

Premium Carriers

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Grade, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Babybjorn AB

BeyBee

Boba, Inc.

Clevrplus Carriers

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Infantino, LLC.

Lillebaby, LLC

Solly Baby

Soul Slings

The Boppy Company LLC

The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc.

Twingo, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Buckle Carriers

3.3 Backpack Carriers

3.4 Baby Sling Carriers

3.5 Other Baby Carriers

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Grade

4.1 Market Overview by Grade

4.2 Mass Carriers

4.3 Premium Carriers

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

5.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket

5.3 Specialty Stores

5.4 Online Channels

5.5 Other Distribution Channels

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Babybjorn AB

BeyBee

Boba, Inc.

Clevrplus Carriers

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Infantino, LLC.

Lillebaby, LLC

Solly Baby

Soul Slings

The Boppy Company LLC

The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc.

Twingo, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks08xn

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets