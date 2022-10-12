Outlook on the Baby Diapers Global Market to 2030 - Rising Demand for Hygienic and Natural Personal Care Products is Expected to Fuel Growth

Oct 12, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Diapers Market, by Product Type, by Style, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Baby diapers are absorbent polymers based fibers which absorb urine and prevent its leakage. Baby diapers are vital as they maintain hygienic conditions for infants. Global baby diaper market witnessed a growth in demand in recent past years owing to the changes in consumer's preferences for premium personal care products that ensures a better hygiene.
Companies involved in the market are focused on developing products made from advanced fibers that are non-allergic to babies' skin, lesser weight, and provides more absorption capacity.
Market Dynamics
Rising demand for hygienic and natural personal care products is expected to fuel the market growth for baby diapers. Growing inclination of people towards the usage of eco-friendly products is encouraging manufacturers to develop bio-degradable diapers. This scenario is to propel the demand for baby diapers over the forecast period.
Among Style, consumers are opting for pant style diapers due to the comfort, ease of use and convenience for parents. This is expected to boost the demand for pant style diapers in next few years. New product launches in the baby diaper market have encouraged the use of ultra-soft fibers with more aesthetic properties.
Parents have firmly embraced using baby diapers due to the growing awareness regarding maintaining the hygiene of infants. Continuous improvements in diaper fabric, absorption capacity, and unique user-friendly features have caused rivals to earn a larger market share. Bio-based disposable diapers are being developed by manufacturers in response to rising consumer desire for healthy and hygienic products, which is also anticipated to boost market demand.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global baby diapers market , and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global baby diapers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nobel Hygiene, Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., and Bumkins.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global baby diapers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, baby daipers service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global baby diapers market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Style
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Baby Diapers Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Baby Diapers Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Product Type
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Cloth
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Disposable
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Biodegradable
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Non-Biodegradable
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Training Nappy
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Swim Suit
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Style, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Tape Style
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Pant Style
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Convenience Store
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Retail Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Specialty Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Online
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Kimberley-Clark Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Procter and Gamble
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Unicharm Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Domtar Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kao Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ontex Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Nobel Hygiene
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Fujian Shuangheng Group Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Bumkins
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
