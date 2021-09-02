Outlook on the Barcode Scanner Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Type, Scanner Type, Technology, Component, End-use Sector and Region
Sep 02, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barcode Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global barcode scanner market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Barcode scanners, also known as barcode readers and point-of-sale scanners, are handheld or stationary hardware devices that are used for reading and recording the information of a barcode. These scanners have sensors for capturing barcodes and decoding relevant information, and cables for maintaining a stable connection with computer systems. Barcode scanners are extensively utilized in warehouse management as they assist in providing a real-time overview of different products that are stored in the warehouse. Some of the commonly used types of barcode scanners are laser scanner, camera-based scanner, charge-coupled device (CCD) scanner, laser scanner and pen wand, which are available in the market depending on the requirement of the user.
Retailers across the globe are adopting barcode scanners for the hassle-free recording of supplies and commodities. Barcode scanners aid in recording information, such as product count, date of manufacturing, date of supply to the retailer and selling price, which are printed on the packaging of the product in the form of a barcode. These devices are also gaining traction in the healthcare industry for managing medical records and medications of patients. In line with this, the growing healthcare industry is also offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, these scanners help in increasing the efficiency of the recorded data by minimizing human errors in recording and managing the information online. This, along with the introduction of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, such as quick response (QR) code and data matrix, is expanding the product application across various end use industries, including travel and tourism, media, and entertainment.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bluebird Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A), DENSO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JC Square (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.), SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global barcode scanner market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global barcode scanner market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the scanner type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global barcode scanner market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Barcode Scanner Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Handheld Barcode Scanner
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stationary Barcode Scanner
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Wired Barcode Scanner
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wireless Barcode Scanner
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Scanner Type
8.1 Rugged Barcode Scanner
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Camera Based Reader
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Charge Coupled Device Reader
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Laser Scanner
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Omni Directional Barcode Scanners
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Pen Type Reader
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 RFID Reader
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Smart Phone Based Scanner
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Component
10.1 Solution
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Services
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
11.1 Retail and Commercial
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 General Manufacturing
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Logistics and Warehousing
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Commercial Aviation
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Defense
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Bluebird Corporation
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 Cognex Corporation
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.3 Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A)
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 DENSO Corporation
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 JC Square Inc. (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.)
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 SATO Holdings Corporation
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Scandit AG
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Toshiba TEC Corporation
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
