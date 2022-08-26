Outlook on the Bio-based Construction Polymers Global Market to 2028 - Concern Over the Environmental Impacts of Petroleum-based Construction Polymers is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-based Construction Polymers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global bio-based construction polymers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global bio-based construction polymers market to grow with a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on bio-based construction polymers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on bio-based construction polymers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-based construction polymers market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-based construction polymers market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Concern over the environmental impacts of petroleum-based construction polymers

Increasing government concerns on waste disposal and programs like LEED certification and IGCC

2) Restraints

The low awareness about bio-based products

3) Opportunities

The increasing investments in R&D of bio-based construction polymers

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bio-based construction polymers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bio-based construction polymers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bio-based construction polymers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bio-based Construction Polymers Market Highlights

2.2. Bio-based Construction Polymers Market Projection

2.3. Bio-based Construction Polymers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bio-based Construction Polymers Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bio-based Construction Polymers Market



4. Bio-based Construction Polymers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Application

5.1. Profile

5.2. Insulation

5.3. Pipe

5.4. Others



6. Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

6.1. Epoxies

6.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.3. Polyurethane (PUR)

6.4. Cellulose Acetate (CA)

6.5. Others



7. Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

7.1.3. North America Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

7.2.3. Europe Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Application

7.4.2. RoW Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product

7.4.3. RoW Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bio-based Construction Polymers Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Avient Corporation

8.2.2. TEIJIN

8.2.3. DuPont de Nemours

8.2.4. Toyobo Co., Ltd

8.2.5. Bio-on SpA

8.2.6. NatureWorks LLC

8.2.7. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

8.2.8. Evonik Industries

8.2.9. BASF SE

8.2.10. SK Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbctax

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets