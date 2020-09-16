Outlook on the Biogas Plant Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biogas Plant - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biogas Plant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Support by government & private bodies and increasing focus on substitute fuels in order to achieve an imperishable type of energy are the major factors driving market growth. However, lack of implementation of processes is restraining market growth.



The biogas generation has an important task to play in the generation of sustainable society and decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. Obtainability of extensive feedstock is outlining the future projection for the production of biogas. Worldwide, biogas has been recognized as one of the most upfront means for green energy production.



Based on type, the micro digesters segment is likely to have a huge demand as it plays an essential role in rural areas of developing countries. Due to inaccessibility to modern technology, they are mostly used in stoves for cooking purpose. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the stringent vehicle emission regulations have resulted in an augmented digit of natural gas vehicles.



Some of the key players profiled in the Biogas Plant Market include Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Air Liquide, Ameresco Inc, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co Ltd, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Biofuel USA Corporation, CH4 Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, IES BIOGAS, Lusakert Biogas Plant, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Quadrogen, Scandinavian Biogas, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt Ltd, Swedish Biogas International and Wartsila.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Biogas Plant Market, By Feedstock

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sewage Sludge

5.3 Industrial Waste

5.4 Food and Beverages Waste

5.5 Food and Beverages Processing Residue

5.6 Energy Crops

5.7 Agricultural Waste



6 Global Biogas Plant Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dry Fermentation Plants

6.3 Micro Digesters

6.4 Medium to Large Digesters

6.5 Industrial Digesters

6.5.1 Batch Plants

6.5.1.1 Semi-Batch Plants

6.5.1.2 Continuous Plants

6.6 Small-Scale Digesters

6.6.1 Balloon Plants

6.6.2 Earth-Pit Plants

6.6.3 Ferro-Cement Plants

6.6.4 Fixed Dome

6.6.5 Floating Drum

6.6.6 Horizontal Plants

6.6.7 Low-Cost Polyethylene Tube Digester



7 Global Biogas Plant Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biofuel Generation

7.3 Electricity Generation

7.4 Heat Generation

7.5 Residential Cooking

7.6 Transportation



8 Global Biogas Plant Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Agrinz Technologies GmbH

10.2 Air Liquide

10.3 Ameresco Inc

10.4 Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co Ltd

10.5 Biofrigas Sweden AB

10.6 Biofuel USA Corporation

10.7 CH4 Biogas

10.8 EnviTec Biogas AG

10.9 IES BIOGAS

10.10 Lusakert Biogas Plant

10.11 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

10.12 Quadrogen

10.13 Scandinavian Biogas

10.14 SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt Ltd

10.15 Swedish Biogas International

10.16 Wartsila



