Outlook on the Blood Purification Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Aethlon Medical, Cerus and Infomed Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market 2021-2031 by Product (Hemodialysis, Blood Filtration, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Plasma Exchange Device), Portability (Portable, Stationary), Indication, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood purification equipment market will reach $21.08 billion by 2031, growing by 5.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of blood-related diseases, rising geriatric population, technological innovations, growing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of home based healthcare, and the rising health consciousness amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blood purification equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blood purification equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Portability, Indication, End User, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hemodialysis Device

Blood Filtration Device

CRRT Device

Hemoperfusion Device

Plasma Exchange Device

Other Products

Based on Portability, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Portable Equipment

Stationary Equipment

Based on Indication, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Renal Diseases

Sepsis

Other Indications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Other Nations)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Hemodialysis Device

3.3 Blood Filtration Device

3.4 CRRT Device

3.5 Hemoperfusion Device

3.6 Plasma Exchange Device

3.7 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Portability

4.1 Market Overview by Portability

4.2 Portable Equipment

4.3 Stationary Equipment



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Indication

5.1 Market Overview by Indication

5.2 Renal Diseases

5.3 Sepsis

5.4 Other Indications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Dialysis Centers

6.4 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

CytoSorbents Corporation

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Infomed SA

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Spectral Medical Inc.

SWS Medical Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9olu5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets