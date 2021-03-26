Outlook on the Bread Maker Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bread Maker Market by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A bread maker also known as bread making machine is a home appliance used for making breads using required raw materials. It usually consists of a bread pan with built-in paddles below it which are mounted in the center of a small oven. Bread maker machines have various functions for different kinds of doughs. New bread maker machines are capable of preparing white bread, European-style, whole grain, and dough. Bread makers also have timers that allows the bread machine to operate without any user, and some high-end models also allow users to program custom cycles for bread making.



Majority of bread makers sold early in the 21st century had vertical pans, and some had horizontal but since past few years horizontal pan bread makers are as much in demand as vertical ones. Vertical loaf machines require high powered motors as whole mass of dough-ball is on paddle, when it kneads the dough on sides of the loaf-pan. Horizontal pan bread makers are comparatively economical, hence manufacturers prefer producing horizontal loaf bread makers.



The bread maker market is mainly driven by increased level of disposable income since last few years. Strong economic growth in developing countries and increase in employment opportunities for women is witnessing continuous growth in disposable incomes. Moreover, expanding working class, especially working women and increasing nuclear families, coupled with busy lifestyles are among the major factors that support growth of the bread maker market. With the occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic, consumers prefer home-made food over packaged food from shops. Hence, consumers are choosing to bake their own bread in home and hence the demand for bread makers is expected to increase in coming years. Latest opportunities in the bread maker market can be seen in terms of smart bread makers. The newly invented smart bread makers have automated programs. Fully adjustable bread making programs provide a chance to bake bread exactly as per user demand. Flour of each different grain have specific characteristics and hence, require different baking and rising time. This can be achieved by smart bread makers, hence the market presents growth opportunities for smart bread makers during the forecast period.



The global bread maker market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into horizontal loaf, and vertical loaf. By application, it is categorized into food service and household. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and e-commerce. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include Breville Group Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Zojirushi Corp, Sana Products s.r.l., and Cuisinart.



