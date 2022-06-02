Outlook on the Bridal Gowns Global Market to 2031 - by Style, Material, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bridal Gowns Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the bridal gowns market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the global bridal gowns market analyzes the scenario for the period 2021 to 2031, wherein 2020 is the base year and 2019 and earlier is historical data. The report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the global bridal gowns market provides data on the developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear, sanctioned manner, the report on the global bridal gowns market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Bridal Gowns Market

How much revenue will the global bridal gowns market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What type of bridal gowns are likely to hold the maximum market share by 2031?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall bridal gowns market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the global bridal gowns market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global bridal gowns market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global bridal gowns market?

The report answers these questions and more about the global bridal gowns market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. Overall Apparel Industry Overview

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. Raw Material Analysis

5.8. Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.8.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, By Style

6.1. Global Bridal Gowns Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Style, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1.1. Ball Gown

6.1.1.2. Mermaid-style dresses

6.1.1.3. Trumpet dresses

6.1.1.4. The A-line dress

6.1.1.5. Sheath wedding dresses

6.1.1.6. Tea-length wedding dresses

6.1.1.7. Other Styles

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Style



7. Global Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material

7.1. Global Bridal Gowns Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Material, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Satin

7.1.2. Georgette

7.1.3. Chiffon

7.1.4. Lace

7.1.5. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material



8. Global Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

8.1. Global Bridal Gowns Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By End-user, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Residential

8.1.2. Commercial

8.1.2.1. Wedding Dress Renting Service

8.1.2.2. Wedding Consultant

8.1.2.3. Photographic Studio

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user



9. Global Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Global Bridal Gowns Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Online

9.1.1.1. E-Commerce Websites

9.1.1.2. Company Websites

9.1.2. Offline

9.1.2.1. Franchise Outlets

9.1.2.2. Women's Clothing Stores

9.1.2.3. Boutiques

9.1.2.4. Bridal Stores

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



10. Global Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

10.1. Global Bridal Gowns Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), By Region, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. North America

10.1.2. Europe

10.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.1.5. South America

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region



11. North America Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast



15. South America Bridal Gowns Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

16.2. Market Share Analysis (%), 2020

16.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)

16.3.1. Kleinfeld Bridal Corp.

16.3.1.1. Company Overview

16.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.1.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.1.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.1.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.2. David's Bridal, Inc.

16.3.2.1. Company Overview

16.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.2.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.2.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.2.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.3. Elie Saab France

16.3.3.1. Company Overview

16.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.3.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.3.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.4. Harrods Limited

16.3.4.1. Company Overview

16.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.4.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.4.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.4.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.5. JLM Couture, Inc.

16.3.5.1. Company Overview

16.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.5.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.5.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.5.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.6. Justin Alexander, Inc.

16.3.6.1. Company Overview

16.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.6.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.6.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.6.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.7. Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C.

16.3.7.1. Company Overview

16.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.7.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.7.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.7.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.8. Moonlight Bridal Design, Inc.

16.3.8.1. Company Overview

16.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.8.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.8.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.8.6. Size Portfolio



17. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyvcl3

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets