Outlook on the Butane Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aditya Air Products, Chevron and Air Liquide Among Others

The "Global Butane Market (2021-2026) by Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report

The Global Butane Market is estimated to be USD 63.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Market Dynamics

The rising demand for residential LPG in developing countries is fostering the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for pure butane as a refrigerant in a domestic refrigerator, freezers, and surging household energy demand from cooking and heating applications are contributing to the market's growth. The preferences for substitute products in gasoline application and reduction in the product's effectiveness in a colder environment hinder the market growth.



The increasing investment by the key players in the refining and production of petrochemicals will create huge opportunities for the market. The key challenge for the market growth is the volatility in the spot prices of NGL and Crude oil.



Market Segmentation

The Global Butane Market is segmented further based on Application and Geography.



By Application, the market is classified into LPG, Petrochemical, Refineries, and Others. Amongst all, the LPG segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Conocophillips, India Oil Corporation Ltd, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.



