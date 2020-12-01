Outlook on the CAD Software Global Market to 2030 - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAD Software Market Research Report: By Technology, Model, Deployment, Level, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer-aided designing (CAD) software market is predicted to reach a value of $18.7 billion in 2030, increasing from $9.3 billion in 2019, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is being driven by the rising usage of CAD software in the packaging industry and increasing adoption of the technology in the automotive industry. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into 3D software and 2D software.



Between these two, the 3D software category accounted for the major share of the market in 2019. The 3D CAD software is widely being adopted because of the rising number of professionals in the designing field, majorly in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. This software further offers a number of advantages over 2D CAD, such as improved product presentation and visualization. 3D CAD software aids in accelerating the deployment cycle of the product with optimization and virtual testing.



The CAD software market is divided into arts, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive, when application is taken into consideration. The healthcare industry is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, as with the help of the 3D CAD software, 3D models can be created from data that is acquired from medical images, including MRI and CT scans. The software is also being used for planned surgeries, majorly those involving the implantation of prostheses and medical devices.



The CAD software market is being led by North America, on the geographical front. The region is further predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, because of the increasing adoption of CAD software in the aerospace & defense industry for product prototyping. The software is used for facilitating the process of creating, imaging, and refining aircraft designs. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of the software in India, Japan, and China for healthcare applications.



A major factor leading to the growth of the CAD software market is the rising usage of the CAD software in the packaging industry. Packaging involves the designing, planning, wrapping, developing, bottling, or boxing of goods customers and industrial, military, and manufacturing industries as well. As packaging machines are becoming complex, designers and engineers are using the CAD software for meeting mechatronic engineering challenges, thereby leading to the growth of the market.



Other than the packaging industry, the software is also being utilized extensively in the automotive industry, which is further resulting in the growth of the CAD software market. As the focus on quality has increased over brand value, manufacturers are trying to decrease the burden of product recalls. The expected proliferation of connected cars on roads in near future is further making engineers to use innovative solutions and tools that are supported by CAD software for facilitating the development and design of products.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Model

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Deployment

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Level

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.7 Analysis Period

1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 2D software

4.1.1.2 3D software

4.1.2 By Model

4.1.2.1 Solid

4.1.2.2 Surface

4.1.2.3 Wireframe

4.1.3 By Deployment

4.1.3.1 On-premises

4.1.3.2 Cloud

4.1.4 By Level

4.1.4.1 Pro

4.1.4.2 Intermediate

4.1.4.3 Beginner

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Aerospace & defense

4.1.5.2 Automotive

4.1.5.3 Manufacturing

4.1.5.4 Healthcare

4.1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

4.1.5.6 Arts

4.1.5.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing focus on acquisitions by market players

4.3.1.2 Shift from license-based to subscription-based model

4.3.1.3 Transition from 2D CAD to 3D CAD

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing use of CAD software in packaging industry

4.3.2.2 Growing technology adoption in automotive industry

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Availability of free and open-source CAD software coupled with software piracy

4.3.3.2 High cost of advanced and 3D CAD software

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing adoption of SaaS-based model

4.3.4.2 Surge in demand for mobile access to 3D CAD

4.3.4.3 Rising popularity of cloud-based CAD services

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on CAD Software Market

4.4.1 COVID-19 Scenario

4.4.2 Future Scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Model

5.3 By Deployment

5.4 By Level

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By Model

6.3 By Deployment

6.4 By Level

6.5 By Application

6.6 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Technology

7.2 By Model

7.3 By Deployment

7.4 By Level

7.5 By Application

7.6 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Technology

8.2 By Model

8.3 By Deployment

8.4 By Level

8.5 By Application

8.6 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Technology

9.2 By Model

9.3 By Deployment

9.4 By Level

9.5 By Application

9.6 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Technology

10.2 By Model

10.3 By Deployment

10.4 By Level

10.5 By Application

10.6 By Country



Chapter 11. Major Markets for CAD Software

11.1 U.S. CAD Software Market

11.1.1 By Application

11.2 China CAD Software Market

11.2.1 By Application

11.3 U.K. CAD Software Market

11.3.1 By Application

11.4 Japan CAD Software Market

11.4.1 By Application

11.5 Germany CAD Software Market

11.5.1 By Application



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Autodesk Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Bentley Systems Inc.

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Dassault Systemes SE

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 Trimble Inc.

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 PTC Inc.

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 Gstarsoft Co. Ltd.

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7 3D Systems Corporation

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financial Summary

13.8 AVEVA Group plc.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financial Summary

13.9 Hexagon AB

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9.3 Key Financial Summary

13.10 IronCAD LLC

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11 AO Nanosoft

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12 CNC Software Inc.

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.13 SolidCAM GmbH

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.14 Siemens AG

13.14.1 Business Overview

13.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.14.3 Key Financial Summary

13.15 ZWSOFT CO. LTD.

13.15.1 Business Overview

13.15.2 Product and Service Offerings



Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports



