Outlook on the Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Global Market to 2025 - Players Include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik & Boston Scientific Among Others

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Cardiac prosthetic devices refer to artificial devices that are implanted permanently or temporarily for repairing and replacing damaged heart tissues. Prosthetic heart valves, ventricular assist devices, pacemakers and annuloplasty rings are some of the commonly used cardiac prosthetic devices.



Heart valves, including mechanical, tissue (stented/stent-less) and transcatheter valves, are used to prevent retrograde blood flow and leakages. On the other hand, pacemakers are used for maintaining a stable heart rate using electrical impulses. These devices are configured to mimic the normal functioning of cardiovascular organs, and they also aid in preventing further blockages in the heart valves.



Owing to the sedentary lifestyles led by a majority of the population, coupled with their unhealthy dietary habits, there is an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and various heart ailments, such as cardiomyopathy and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) across various regions. In line with this, the rising number of individuals with Marfan syndrome, which affects the heart and lungs, along with other vital organs in the body, is also contributing to the market growth. People with this inherited disease of connective tissues endure a damaged aorta and mitral valve prolapse, which may eventually require cardiac prosthetic device implantation as a treatment option for the effective working of the heart.



Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the development of compact pacemakers and suture-less valve replacements, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These devices are manufactured using durable and biocompatible raw materials and can be implanted into the patient's body through minimally invasive (MI) procedures. Other factors, including the growing geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding the available treatment for CVDs and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sorin Group, St. Jude Medical Inc., etc.



