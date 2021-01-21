Outlook on the Casing Global Market to 2024 - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Casing Market (Collagen, Cellulose, Fibrous, Plastic & Natural): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global casing market is expected to record a value of US$5.90 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2.48%, for the time period of 2020-2024. The factors such as increasing meat consumption, growing world population, escalating the fast-food market, rising demand for processed meat and rapid urbanisation would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the risks associated with diseases from natural casing and availability of alternative options. A few notable trends may include accelerating catering services, rising penetration of artificial casing and demand for enhanced flavours in sausages.

The global casing industry is highly consolidated in nature. It is segmented into artificial casing and natural casing. Artificial casing, particularly collagen-based and cellulose-based, is widely used across food industries in the world. Such types of casing provide a number of advantages over the natural casing, including lower production costs, consistent size control, protection against undesired aroma, barrier to oxygen and moisture and others. Owing such advantages, artificial casings are gaining momentum in a wide range of applications, which is providing a growth opportunity to the overall casing market on a global scale.

The fastest regional market was Europe, due to the presence of a huge population with preferences for seafood and meat products. With the various technological advancements and improved manufacturing systems, the casings are witnessing a significant demand in the European market. However, the emergence of COVID-19 is creating substantial challenges for all segments of the meat industry, which is having a direct impact on the demand for casings and thereby might cause a decline in the global casing market in the initial phase of 2020-2024.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global casing market.

The major regional markets ( Europe , North America , Asia Pacific , Latin America and Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Viscofan, Viskase, Devro, Shenguan Holdings Group, Nippi and Kalle Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Classification of Sausage Casing

1.3 Types of Artificial Casing

1.4 Terminology Used in Casing Industry

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Consumer Food Service Spending

2.2 Disruption in Meat Supply Chain

2.3 Impact on Consumers' Eating Habits

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Casing Market by Value

3.2 Global Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Casing Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Artificial Casing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Artificial Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Artificial Casing Market Value by Product type

3.3.4 Global Collagen Casing Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Collagen Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Cellulose Casing Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Cellulose Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Fibrous Casing Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Fibrous Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Plastic Casing Market by Value

3.3.11 Global Plastic Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.12 Global Natural Casing Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Natural Casing Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Casing Market by Regions

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Casing Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Casing Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Casing Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Casing Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Casing Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Casing Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Casing Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Casing Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Africa

4.5.1 Africa Casing Market by Value

4.5.2 Africa Casing Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Meat

5.1.2 Growing World Population

5.1.3 Escalating Fast Food Market

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Processed Meat

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Catering Services

5.2.2 Rising Penetration of Artificial Casing

5.2.3 Demand for Enhanced Flavours in Sausages

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Risks Associated with Diseases from Natural Casing

5.3.2 Availability of Alternative Options

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Global Customized Casting Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Viscofan

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Viskase

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Devro

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Shenguan Holdings Group

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Nippi

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.6 Kalle Group

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

