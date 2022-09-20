Outlook on the Cleanroom Swabs Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Puritan Medical Products, Contec and Berkshire Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleanroom Swabs Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom swabs market is anticipated to progress with a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Factors such as strict regulations for cleanrooms, coupled with a rise in demand for cleanrooms, drives the studied market's growth to a large extent. Additionally, development in the nanotechnology sector and continual efforts by the EU to consolidate the semiconductor industry are creating new opportunities for the cleanroom swabs market.

However, volatility in raw material costs and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor sector is negatively impacting the cleanroom swabs market's growth.

Region Outlook

The global cleanroom swabs market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the cleanroom swabs market. Pharmaceutical businesses are relocating to developing countries owing to lower production prices. Estimates indicate that emerging nations such as India will represent a profitable market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. Furthermore, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are key semiconductor production centers. Cleanrooms are in high demand in this industry, which contributes effectively to the cleanroom swabs market's growth.

Competitive Outlook

The leading companies in the cleanroom swabs market are Puritan Medical Products, Contec Inc, Berkshire Corporation, FG Clean Wipes, Texwipe, ACL Staticide, Foamtec International WCC, Shenzhen Cleanmo Technology, Cole Parmer Instrument Company, Teknipure, and Chemtronics.

Berkshire Corporation is involved in designing, developing, and manufacturing contamination control products for cleanroom environments. The company's product line includes wipes, swabs, mops, facemasks, and custom products. It serves various industries, including aerospace, aseptic processing, automotive, and semiconductor. Berkshire has operations across Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. It is headquartered in the United States.

3. Global Cleanroom Swabs Market - by End-Users

3.1. Electronics and Semiconductors

3.2. Pharmaceuticals

3.3. Food and Beverages

3.4. Defense and Aerospace

3.5. Medical

3.6. Automotive

3.7. Other End-Users



4. Global Cleanroom Swabs Market - Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.1.1. Market by End-User

4.1.2. Country Analysis

4.1.2.1. United States

4.1.2.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Market by End-Users

4.2.2. Country Analysis

4.2.2.1. United Kingdom

4.2.2.2. Germany

4.2.2.3. France

4.2.2.4. Spain

4.2.2.5. Italy

4.2.2.6. Netherlands

4.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.3.1. Market by End-User

4.3.2. Country Analysis

4.3.2.1. China

4.3.2.2. Japan

4.3.2.3. India

4.3.2.4. South Korea

4.3.2.5. Asean Countries

4.3.2.6. Australia & New Zealand

4.3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.4.1. Market by End-Users

4.4.2. Country Analysis

4.4.2.1. Brazil

4.4.2.2. Mexico

4.4.2.3. Rest of Latin America

4.5. Middle East and Africa

4.5.1. Market by End-User

4.5.2. Country Analysis

4.5.2.1. United Arab Emirates

4.5.2.2. Israel

4.5.2.3. Turkey

4.5.2.4. Saudi Arabia

4.5.2.5. South Africa

4.5.2.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Berkshire Corporation

5.2. Texwipe

5.3. Contec Inc

5.4. Chemtronics

5.5. Fg Clean Wipes

5.6. Foamtec International Wcc

5.7. Acl Staticide

5.8. Teknipure

5.9. Shenzhen Cleanmo Technology

5.10. Cole Parmer Instrument Company

5.11. Puritan Medical Products



