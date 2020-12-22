Outlook on the Coconut Products Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Products Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at $10,627.83 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $30,587.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Coconuts are highly nutritious as they are high in fibers; vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6; and minerals such as sodium, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, and selenium. Coconut products, i.e., products extracted or derived from coconuts, improve cardiovascular health, promote blood sugar control, aid in weight loss, and boost brain function in Alzheimer's disease. Coconut water boosts kidney health, provides a cardio-protective effect, offers rehydrating effect post-exercise, aids in maintaining blood pressure levels, and aids in diabetes management. Additionally, increase in demand for coconut products such as coconut milk, coconut water, and desiccated coconut in the food & beverages industry is one of the major factors driving the market.



Food and beverage manufacturers worldwide have invested heavily in research and development to utilize coconut products to enhance the characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of their products. Consumers in developed countries are focused on fitness and health. Active and health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Thus, the demand for coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties, such as electrolytes and nutrients. Therefore, increasing health awareness, coupled with the advantages of coconut products, is driving the growth of the global coconut products market.



Coconut products are perceived to be among the healthiest ingredients used in bakery and confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and sweet and savory snacks. Coconut products contain high quantities of saturated fats that are harmless to the human body. Coconut contains medium-chain triglycerides, which are medium-length fatty acids. These fatty acids are absorbed differently by the human body and are directly sent to the liver from digestive tract, where they are converted into ketone bodies. These metabolites have therapeutic effects on brain disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy.



Coconut is a rich source of dietary fiber that helps in slow digestion and improves insulin resistance, which further helps in regulating blood sugar levels. The dietary fibers in coconut slow down the release of glucose in the body and transport it to cells for energy conversion processes. This action assists in relieving stress on the enzyme systems and pancreas, which reduces the risk of developing diabetes. Additionally, coconut contains protein, minerals, and B vitamins, in small amounts. Coconuts are the rich source of manganese, which is essential for bone and teeth health, and protein, carbohydrate, and cholesterol metabolism. Regular consumption of coconut improves the body's ability to absorb manganese and calcium, which is vital for bone development and can also help prevent osteoporosis.



Marico, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, The Coconut Company, Nexpo Conversion, Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Sambu Group, THAI Agri Food Plc., and Thai Coconut Public Company Limited are among the well-established players in the global coconut products market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Coconut Products Market



The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of July 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and UK are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, supply chain breaks, and technology event cancellations, as a result of this outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Methodology

2.2.1 Data Collection:

2.2.2 Primary Interviews:

2.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

2.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

2.2.5 Developing base number:

2.2.6 Data Triangulation:

2.2.7 Country level data:



3. Coconut Products Market - Key Industry Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Heath Benefits of Coconuts

3.1.2 Rise in Use of Coconut Derivatives in Food Recipes and Other Foodstuff

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Fluctuation in Cultivation and Prices of Coconut

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing Demand for Products Prepared from Organic Coconuts

3.4 Future Trends

3.4.1 Emerging Research on Antiviral Properties of Coconut Oil as Potential Treatment for COVID-19

3.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



4. Coconut Products Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

4.1.1 North America

4.1.2 Europe

4.1.3 APAC

4.1.4 MEA

4.1.5 SAM

4.2 Brand Analysis of Coconut Products

4.2.1 Global Key Brands in Coconut Milk

4.2.2 Global Key Brands in Coconut Water

4.2.3 Global Key Brands in Coconut Cream

4.2.4 Global Key Brands in Coconut Oil

4.3 Price Benchmarking of Coconut Products at Retail Level



5. Coconut Products - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Coconut Products Market Overview

5.2 Coconut Products Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



6. Coconut Product Market Analysis - By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Coconut Products Market, By Type (2018 and 2027)

6.3 Coconut Cream

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.1.1 Coconut Cream: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Coconut Milk

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.1.1 Coconut Milk: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Coconut Water

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.1.1 Coconut Water: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6 Coconut Sugar

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.1.1 Coconut Sugar: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.7 Coconut Oil

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.1.1 Coconut Oil: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.8 Coconut Grated/Shredded

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.1.1 Coconut Grated/Shredded: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.9 Coconut Desiccated

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.1.1 Coconut Desiccated: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.10 Others

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.1.1 Others: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Coconut Products Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Coconut Products Market, by Application (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Food

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Food: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2 Bakery Products

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 Bakery Products: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Snacks

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Snacks: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4 Confectionery

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Confectionery: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.5 Others

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Others: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Beverages

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Beverage: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2 Smoothies

7.4.2.1 Overview

7.4.2.2 Smoothies: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Ready To Drinks

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Ready To Drinks: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Alcoholic drinks

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Alcoholic Drinks: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.5 Others

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Others: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 End Consumers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 End Consumers: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Coconut Products Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Coconut Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Hypermarket and Supermarket

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Hypermarket and Supermarket: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Convenience Store

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Convenience Store: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Online

8.5.1.1 Online: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Others: Coconut Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Coconut Products Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Coconut Products Market

9.3 Europe: Coconut Products Market

9.4 APAC: Coconut Products Market

9.5 MEA: Coconut Products Market

9.6 SAM: Coconut Products Market



10. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Business Strategy & Business Planning

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Product Launches



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Marico

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 PepsiCo, Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 The Coca-Cola Company

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 The Coconut Company

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Nexpo Conversion

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 Swot Analysis

12.6 Danone S.A.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Nestle S.A.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Sambu Group

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 THAI Agri Food Plc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Thai coconut

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swufsp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

