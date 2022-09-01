Outlook on the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Global Market to 2026 - Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market. CAM solutions dominate market share as the easy integration of CAM solutions with designing tools helps engineers in implementing changes and increasing manufacturing efficiency. Cloud-based services are garnering considerable attention owing to their ability to reduce costs and provide scalable, flexible access to desired solutions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $492.5 Million by 2026

The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.63% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$549.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America enjoys the leading position in the global market, owing to increasing uptake of cloud-based CAM platforms to aid manufacturing and automate production, and increasing shift towards smart factory and Industry 4.0.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured):

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Camnetics, Inc

CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Dassault Systemes

GRZ SOFTWARE LLC

Hexagon AB ( Sweden )

) Mastercam (CNC Software, Inc.)

MecSoft Corporation

NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation

OPEN MIND Technologies

PTC

Schott Systeme GmbH

Siemens

SmartCAMcnc

SolidCAM

ZWSOFT CO., LTD.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)

Major Components of CAM

Advantages of CAM

CAD vs CAM

Major End-Use Industries of CAM

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

CAM Solutions & Cloud Deployment: Key Segments of Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

Automotive Remains Major End-Use Industry Vertical

North America Commands Majority Stake in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market

Competition

Popular CAD/CAM Tools

Noteworthy Startups in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Space

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries

Key Professions Using CAM

Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption

COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology

CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools

Global Machine Tools Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country: 2020 & 2027

Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions

CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry

CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

CAM to become Critical for Construction Design

CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market

Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength

Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities

CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs

Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption

Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmx55b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets