Outlook on the Computer Vision European Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type, Component, Application, Vertical and Country: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Computer Vision Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Computer Vision is one of the applied fields of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence that offers a visual understanding of the globe through computers. It is mainly concerned with the theory and technology that are designed for structuring the artificial systems. These systems contain important information from images or multi-dimensional data. Computer vision is largely concerned with the automatic extraction, understanding, and analysis of meaningful data from a single image or a sequence of multiple images. It comprises the development of an algorithmic and theoretical basis to achieve understanding through automatic visual.



Computer vision technology is principally being adopted worldwide and is highly dependent on the application. Applications of CV includes machine security and surveillance, vision and gaming, and others. Out of all these applications, some are leading the market, while some are still emerging. The value that is provided by applications of CV is coupled with novelty in business models. Therefore, it is expected to dictate the growth of the market in the coming 10 years. Marketing buzz from many small and large companies is likely to play an important role part in adopting technologies such as virtual reality (VR). The market is also gaining drive across numerous application areas, that will improve the market in the coming years. In addition to it, the device manufacturers, software developers, and semiconductor and component companies, have all made substantial investments in the development of technology. Many companies have established numerous prototypes, and few of them have also progressed into full production mode. In the meantime, awareness among consumers and enthusiasm for the adoption of computer vision-based applications will keep growing.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into PC-Based and Smart Camera-Based. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Quality Assurance & Inspection, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance, Positioning & Guidance and 3D Visualization & Interactive 3D Modeling. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Industrial and Non-Industrial. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Omron Corporation, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, TKH Group NV, and Matterport, Inc.



