Outlook on the Concrete Protection Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Sika, MBCC and AkzoNobel Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Protection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global concrete protection market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global concrete protection market to grow with a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on concrete protection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on concrete protection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global concrete protection market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global concrete protection market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increased renovation, maintenance, or repair of building and infrastructure

Increased demand from commercial infrastructural activities

2) Restraints

The slower growth of residential construction

3) Opportunities

Rapid economic growth around the world

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the concrete protection market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the concrete protection market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global concrete protection market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Concrete Protection Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Concrete Protection Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Concrete Protection Market



4. Concrete Protection Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Concrete Protection Market by Product Type

5.1. Hydrophobic Impregnations

5.2. Solvent Based Protective Coatings

5.3. Water Based Protective Coatings

5.4. Primers

5.5. Anti-graffiti



6. Global Concrete Protection Market by End Use

6.1. Infrastructure

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Residential



7. Global Concrete Protection Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Concrete Protection Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Concrete Protection Market by End Use

7.1.3. North America Concrete Protection Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Concrete Protection Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Concrete Protection Market by End Use

7.2.3. Europe Concrete Protection Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Concrete Protection Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Concrete Protection Market by End Use

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Concrete Protection Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Concrete Protection Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Concrete Protection Market by End Use

7.4.3. RoW Concrete Protection Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Concrete Protection Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sika AG

8.2.2. Fosroc

8.2.3. MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

8.2.4. MBCC Group

8.2.5. Wacker Chemie AG

8.2.6. AkzoNobel

8.2.7. Belzona Great Lakes Ltd

8.2.8. Covestro AG

8.2.9. Arkema SA

8.2.10. Henkel

