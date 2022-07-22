Outlook on the Connected Rail Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Sierra Wireless, ABB, Atos and Cisco Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Rail Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected rail market size is expected to reach USD 143.76 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Factors such as the rising passenger demand, increasing disposable incomes, and populations in developing and emerging nations, where cities are expanding at an exponential rate, are predicted to fuel high demand for more efficient, faster, and cleaner transportation. As a result, the demand for the industry is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the primary drivers promoting the growth of the connected rail systems are the constant demand for safety and security in railways, commuter comfort, government initiatives, a rapidly growing economy, and technological development. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the system is further contributing to industry growth.



Based on rolling stock, the freight wagon segment is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period. Significant factors such as the availability of developed infrastructure, rising disposable income, and the growing need to provide real-time information to the parties who are booking the wagons are projected to drive the growth of the segment.



North America is projected to account for the largest market over the forecast period. The high demand for the industry in the region is attributed to the rising traveling demand from emerging economies such as India and China. Since the Asia Pacific witnessed a higher development in the Internet of Things (IoT) over the past few years, the growth of the market is likely to grow.



Market participants such as Sierra Wireless, ABB, Atos, Cisco, Hitachi, IBM, Nokia, Huawei, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scomi Group BHD, Siemens, Tech Mahindra, Toshiba, Trimble, and Wabtec Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global market.



For instance, in February 2022, Siemens Mobility announced to expand its U.S. manufacturing plant in order to meet future demand for the train infrastructure technologies required for the systems in response to the federal government's recent investment in high-speed rail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Connected Rail Market Insights

4.1. Connected Rail - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Connected Rail Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing urbanization

4.2.1.2. Rising integration of technology

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of technology infrastructure

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Connected Rail Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Connected Rail Market, by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Service, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Passenger Mobility and Services

5.3.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Passenger Mobility and Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Wi-Fi Devices

5.3.2.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Wi-Fi Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. On-Board Entertainment

5.3.3.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by On-Board Entertainment, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Passenger Information System

5.4.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Passenger Information System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Information Announcement Systems

5.4.2.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Information Announcement Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Rail Display Systems

5.4.3.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Rail Display Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions

5.5.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. Automated Fare Collection System

5.6.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Automated Fare Collection System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.7. IP Video Surveillance

5.7.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by IP Video Surveillance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.8. Predictive Maintenance

5.8.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Predictive Maintenance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.9. Freight Management System

5.9.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Freight Management System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Global Other Connected Rail Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Connected Rail Market, by Rolling Stock

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Rolling Stock, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Diesel Locomotive

6.3.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Diesel Locomotive, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electric Locomotive

6.4.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Electric Locomotive, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. DMU

6.5.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by DMU, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. EMU

6.6.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by EMU, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7. Subway/Metro Vehicle

6.7.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Subway/Metro Vehicle, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.8. Passenger Coach

6.8.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Passenger Coach, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.9. Freight Wagon

6.9.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Freight Wagon, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Connected Rail Market, by Safety & Signaling System

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Safety & Signaling System, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Positive Train Control (PTC)

7.3.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Positive Train Control (PTC), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC)

7.4.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

7.5.1. Global Connected Rail Market, by Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Connected Rail Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. ABB

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Atos

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Cisco

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Hitachi

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Huawei

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. IBM

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Nokia

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Scomi Group BHD

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Siemens

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Sierra Wireless

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Tech Mahindra

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Toshiba

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Trimble

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Wabtec Corporation

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjoaa4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets