Outlook on the Connected Trucks Global Market to 2026 - Key Forecasts & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Trucks Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Communication (V2V, V2I, & V2C), By Range (DSRC and Cellular Network), By Services, By Region, By Company, Competition, By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Connected Trucks Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for vehicle connectivity in logistics and transportation business. Moreover, reduction in vehicle recalls due to vehicle data updates coupled with the increasing demand for infotainment is further escalating the growth of the market. In terms of range, the Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising radar and LiDAR based safety systems such as blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.



Based on the communication, the market has been segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C). V2V communication segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of connected devices in the trucks. North America acquired the majority share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominance until 2026 due to increasing connected car devices in commercial vehicles and rising digitization of various services in cybersecurity and fleet management. The Asia Pacific connected trucks market is forecast to grow at highest rate due to expanding information & communication technology infrastructure.



Some of the leading players in the Global Connected Trucks Market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Continental, Harman, Magna, TomTom, Sierra Wireless, ZF, NXP, Verizon etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Connected Trucks Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Connected Trucks Market based on vehicle type, communication, range, services and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Connected Trucks Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Connected Trucks Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Connected Trucks Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Connected Trucks Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Connected Trucks Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various application across various technology were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Connected Trucks Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Pricing

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Connected Trucks Market Overview



7. Global Connected Trucks Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

7.2.2. By Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C))

7.2.3. By Range (Dedicated Short Range and Cellular Network)

7.2.4. By Services (Cybersecurity & Updates and Fleet Management)

7.2.5. By Company

7.2.6. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Connected Trucks Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe Connected Trucks Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America Connected Trucks Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Connected Trucks Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East and Africa Connected Trucks Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

13.3. Opportunities



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

15.2.1. Denso Corp.

15.2.2. Bosch Ltd

15.2.3. Continental AG

15.2.4. Harman International Industries Limited

15.2.5. Magna International, Inc.

15.2.6. TomTom NV

15.2.7. Sierra Wireless Inc

15.2.8. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

15.2.9. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

15.2.10. Verizon Communications Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



