Outlook on the Consumer Electronics Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Consumer electronics or otherwise known as home electronics are electronics meant for personal use, normally at home. Consumer electronics consist of electronic appliances used for communication, entertainment, and also recreational purposes. Mostly referred to as white goods because of the fact that most products being manufactured in black or neutral colors are housed in dark or black casing.

More advanced white electronics appliances usually come with flashy advertisements, which is another reason for the popularity of these appliances. The new trends in consumer electronics products are discovered every day and their effects on the industry are remarkable.



Market Dynamics

Increasing number of smartphone users is expected to boost the global consumer electronics market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for advanced smartphones and tablets.



Furthermore, growing popularity of modern consumer electronics in Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate growth of the global consumer electronics market in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the consumer electronics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global consumer electronics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP), Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global consumer electronics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global consumer electronics market

