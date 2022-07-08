Outlook on the Consumer IoT Global Market to 2027 - Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

Jul 08, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer IoT Market (2022-2027) by Component, Network Infrastructure, Solution, Service, End-Use Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Consumer IoT Market is estimated to be USD 95.06 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 212.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.45%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Consumer IoT Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc, Amazon, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Honeywell International Inc, IBM, Infineon Technologies, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Consumer IoT Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Consumer IoT Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer IoT Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Internet Users and Adoption of Smart Devices
4.1.2 Increasing Significance of Home Monitoring From Remote Locations
4.1.3 Government Regulations for Security of IoT Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Risk of Data Breaches
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Risk of Device Malfunctioning
4.4.2 Lack of Common Protocols and Communication Standards
4.4.3 High Power Consumption by Connected Devices
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Consumer IoT Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processor
6.2.1 Microcontroller (MUC)
6.2.2 Microprocessor (MPU)
6.2.3 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
6.2.4 Application Processor (AP)
6.3 Sensor
6.3.1 Accelerometers
6.3.2 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS)
6.3.3 Heart Rate Sensors
6.3.4 Pressure Sensors
6.3.5 Temperature Sensors
6.3.6 Blood Glucose Sensors
6.3.7 Blood Oxygen Sensors
6.3.8 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors
6.3.9 Humidity Sensors
6.3.10 Image Sensors
6.3.11 Ambient Light Sensors
6.3.12 Carbon Monoxide Sensors
6.3.13 Motion and Position Sensors
6.3.14 Camera Modules
6.4 Connectivity IC
6.4.1 Wired
6.4.2 Wireless
6.5 Memory Device
6.5.1 Flash
6.5.2 Dram
6.6 Logic Device
7 Global Consumer IoT Market, By Network Infrastructure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Server
7.2.1 Tower Server
7.2.2 Rack Server
7.2.3 Blade Server
7.2.4 Density-Optimized Server
7.3 Storage
7.4 Ethernet Switch and Routing
7.5 Gateway
8 Global Consumer IoT Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics
8.2.2 Security Solution
8.2.3 Data Management
8.2.4 Remote Monitoring
8.2.5 Network Bandwidth Management
8.3 Platform
8.3.1 Device Management
8.3.2 Application Management
8.3.3 Network Management
9 Global Consumer IoT Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Professional Services
9.2.1 Deployment and Integration Service
9.2.2 Support and Maintenance
9.2.3 Consulting Services
9.3 Managed Services
10 Global Consumer IoT Market, By End-Use Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wearable Devices
10.3 Consumer Electronics
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Home Automation
10.6 Automotive
11 Americas' Global Consumer IoT Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Consumer IoT Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Consumer IoT Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Consumer IoT Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Alphabet Inc
16.2 Amazon
16.3 Apple Inc
16.4 AT&T Inc
16.5 Cisco Systems Inc
16.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
16.7 Honeywell International Inc
16.8 IBM
16.9 Infineon Technologies
16.10 Intel Corp
16.11 LG Electronics
16.12 Microsoft
16.13 NXP Semiconductors
16.14 Qualcomm
16.15 Samsung Electronics
16.16 Schneider Electric
16.17 Siemens Inc
16.18 Sony Group Corp
16.19 STMicroelectronics
16.20 Symantec Corp
16.21 TE Connectivity
16.22 Texas Instruments
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s44mma
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article