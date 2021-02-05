Outlook on the Copper Tubes Global Market to 2025 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Tubes Market - Analysis by Finish Type (LWC Grooved, Straight Length, Pan Cake, LWC Plain), Outer Diameter, Application, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Copper Tubes Market was valued at $18571.03 Million in the year 2019. Rapid urbanization along with favorable government reforms across residential and commercial establishments will drive the Copper Tubes market.



The market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for strong, durable and corrosion-resistant piping and tubing solutions in applications such as HVAC & Refrigeration, underground water and gas distribution, non-flammable medical-gas system and fuel-oil systems, robust demand for copper tubes in heat exchanger systems, and recovery in building construction and renovation and the ensuing need for plumbing solutions.



With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.



APAC region holds the major Copper Tubes market share and as the world's largest copper consumer and one of the largest producers. Also, China's influence in global copper markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Outer Diameter, copper tubes of OD greater than 1 inch is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in HVAC system and industrial domain. Also, small diameter copper coils have better rates of heat transfer than conventional sizes in HVAC systems.



COVID-19 has caused many large-scale construction projects to either be deferred or cancelled, constraining demand from building contractors. Weaker business confidence has also reduced investment in new construction projects, further restricting demand from construction firms in 2020-21. As the Copper Tubes and Wire Manufacturing industry engages in substantial international trade, weaker global demand and supply chain constraints have adversely affected exports and imports.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Copper Tubes Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Copper Tubes Market by Finish Type: LWC Grooved, Straight Length, Pan Cake, LWC Plain.

The report analyses the Copper Tubes Market by Outer Diameter: 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch; 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch, Above 1 Inch.

The report analyses the Copper Tubes Market by Application: HVAC & Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Industrial Heat Exchanger, Others.

The Global Copper Tubes Market has been analysed By Region and By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Finish Type, by Outer Diameter, and by Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Furukawa Electric, Mueller Industries, Wieland Group, KME Group, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd., Shanghai Metal Corporation, Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd., ElvalHalcor S.A, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC.

The report presents the analysis of Copper Tubes market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Copper Tubes Market: Product Overview



4. Global Copper Tubes Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Copper Tubes Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Finish Type (Value)

5.1 Global Copper Tubes Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Tubes Market: By Finish Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By LWC Grooved- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Straight Length Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Pan Cake- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 By LWC Plain- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Outer Diameter (Value)

6.1 Global Copper Tubes Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Tubes Market: By Outer Diameter (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Above 1 Inch- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

7.1 Global Copper Tubes Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Tubes Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

7.3 By HVAC & Refrigeration- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Plumbing- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 By Electrical- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 By Industrial Heat Exchanger- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Copper Tubes Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Copper Tubes Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. Americas Copper Tubes Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Copper Tubes Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Market Segmentation By Finish Type (LWC Grooved, Straight Length, Pan Cake, LWC Plain)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Outer Diameter (3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch; 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch; Above 1 Inch)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (HVAC & Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Industrial Heat Exchanger, Others)

9.6 Americas Copper Tubes Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Copper Tubes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Copper Tubes: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 United States Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 United States Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

9.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 Canada Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 Canada Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

9.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 Brazil Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 Brazil Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

9.17 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Europe Copper Tubes Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Copper Tubes Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Market Segmentation By Finish Type (LWC Grooved, Straight Length, Pan Cake, LWC Plain)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Outer Diameter (3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch; 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch; Above 1 Inch)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (HVAC & Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Industrial Heat Exchanger, Others)

10.6 Europe Copper Tubes Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Copper Tubes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Copper Tubes: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 Germany Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 Germany Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

10.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 France Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 France Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

10.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 Italy Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 Italy Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

10.17 Italy Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Asia Pacific Copper Tubes Market: An Analysis

11.1 APAC Copper Tubes Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 Market Segmentation By Finish Type (LWC Grooved, Straight Length, Pan Cake, LWC Plain)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Outer Diameter (3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch; 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch; Above 1 Inch)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (HVAC & Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Industrial Heat Exchanger, Others)

11.6 Asia Pacific Copper Tubes Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Copper Tubes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

11.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Copper Tubes: By Country (2019 & 2025)

11.9 China Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.10 China Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

11.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.12 Japan Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.13 Japan Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

11.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.15 India Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.16 India Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

11.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.18 South Korea Copper Tubes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.19 South Korea Copper Tubes Market Segmentation By Finish Type, By Outer Diameter, By application (2015-2025)

11.20 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics



12. Global Copper Tubes Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Copper Tubes Market Drivers

12.2 Global Copper Tubes Market Restraints

12.3 Global Copper Tubes Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Copper Tubes Market - By Finish Type (Year 2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Copper Tubes Market - By Outer Diameter (Year 2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Copper Tubes Market - By Application (Year 2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Copper Tubes Market - By Region (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 Global Copper Facts 2020

14.3 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Furukawa Electric

15.2 Mueller Industries

15.3 Wieland Group

15.4 KME Group

15.5 Cerro Flow Products LLC

15.6 Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd.

15.7 Shanghai Metal Corporation

15.8 Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd.

15.9 ElvalHalcor S.A

15.10 Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhajm9

