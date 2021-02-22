Outlook on the Data Center Construction Global Market - Industry Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Between 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Construction Market Report



The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2021-2026.



The global data center construction market continues to witness a slew of mergers and acquisitions, followed by joint ventures. The growing demand for data center services across industries has led service providers to collaborate, participate, and sign several mergers and acquisitions to expand their portfolios, expand their reach, and increase their penetration in the market. M&A activities have been followed up with joint ventures, which have acted as a catalyst for market growth.



Although the market witnessed several mergers and acquisitions in 2020, the most remarkable ones are the acquisition of Digital Realty merger with Interxion in March 2020, Hypertec by Vantage Data Center in Nov 2020 in Canada. The APAC region witnessed a few high-profile mergers, however, the data center market in India observed two majors acquisitions in 2020 - Equinix's acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Aug 2020 and Carlyle Group's merger with Airtel Nxtra Data Center (25%).



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:

5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Growth in Procurement of Renewable Energy

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

Availability of Power Resources and Tax Incentives

The study considers the present scenario of the data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the data center construction market size and growth rate in terms of area?

2. What are the innovative data center technologies adopted by data center operators?

3. Which region is the largest revenue contributor to the data center construction market?

4. Which is the targeted segment of growth in data center construction market share?

5. Who are the key players in the global data center construction market?

6. What are the key factors driving the data center construction market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Facility Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Internet & Data Growth

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2.1 Key

7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations

7.4 Submarine Cables



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments

8.2 Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy

8.3 Innovative Data Center Technologies

8.4 Innovative Ups Battery Technology

8.5 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

8.6 Ai Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption



9 Market Enablers

9.1 COVID-19 Boosts Data Center Demand

9.2 Cloud Adoption Drives The Data Center Market

9.3 Snowballing Demand For Big Data & IOT Investments

9.4 Colocation Investment Continue To Rise

9.5 M&As And Joint Venture To Fuel Data Center Growth

9.6 Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers

9.7 Availability Of Power Resources & Tax Incentives



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers

10.2 Increase In Power & Network Outages

10.3 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction

10.4 Lack Of Skilled Workforce



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Facility

12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.3 Small Data Centers

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Medium Data Center

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Hyperscale Data Center

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 General Construction

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Generators

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 RACKS

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.2.1 Market Overview

16.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Chiller Units

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Cooling Towers & Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6 Other Cooling Units

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.2.1 Market Overview

17.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



18 Liquid Cooling Technique

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Water-Based Cooling Technique

18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Technique

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast



19 General Construction

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Core & Shell Development

19.2.1 Market Overview

19.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

19.3.1 Market Overview

19.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Building & Engineering Design

19.4.1 Market Overview

19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Physical Security

19.5.1 Market Overview

19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 DCIM/BMS

19.6.1 Market Overview

19.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



20 Tier Standards

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Overview of Tier Standards

20.3 TIER I & II

20.3.1 Market Overview

20.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 TIER III

20.4.1 Market Overview

20.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 TIER IV

20.5.1 Market Overview

20.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



21 Geography

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



22 North America



23 Latin America



24 Western Europe



25 Nordic Region



26 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)



27 Middle East



28 Africa



29 APAC



30 Southeast Asia



31 Competitive Landscape

31.1 Electrical Infrastructure

31.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

31.3 General Construction



32 Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

32.1 ABB

32.2 Eaton

32.3 Rittal

32.4 Schneider Electric

32.5 STULZ

32.6 Vertiv

32.7 Caterpillar

32.8 Cummins



33 Key Data Center Contractors

33.1 AECOM

33.2 BOUYGUES

33.3 DPR Construction

33.4 Holder Construction

33.5 Jacobs Engineering Group

33.6 Mercury Engineering

33.7 M+W Group



34 Key Data Center Investors

34.1 APPLE

34.2 AWS (Amazon Web Services)

34.3 Cyrusone

34.4 Digital Realty

34.5 Equinix

34.6 Facebook

34.7 GDS Holdings

34.8 Google

34.9 Microsoft

34.10 NTT Communications



35 Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

35.1 Airedale Air Conditioning

35.2 Asetek

35.3 Alfa Laval

35.4 Altima Technologies (NETZOOM)

35.5 Assa Abloy

35.6 Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

35.7 Condair Group

35.8 Delta Group

35.9 Green Revolution Cooling

35.10 Hitech Power Protection

35.11 Kohler (SDMO)

35.12 Legrand

35.13 Nlyte Software

35.14 (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

35.15 Mitsubishi

35.16 Socomec

35.17 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

35.18 Zincfive



36 Other Prominent Construction Contractors

36.1 Arup Group

36.2 CAP Ingelec

36.3 Corgan

36.4 CSF Group

36.5 Faithful+Gould

36.6 Fluor Corporation

36.7 Fortis Construction

36.8 Gensler

36.9 Gilbane Building CO.

36.10 HDR Architecture

36.11 ISG

36.12 Jones Engineering

36.13 Kirby Group Engineering

36.14 KKR Investment Group (ACECO TI S.A.)

36.15 L&T (Larsen & Toubro)

36.16 Linesight

36.17 MACE Group

36.18 Morrison Hershfield

36.19 Mortenson Construction

36.20 Red-Engineering

36.21 Structure Tone

36.22 Syska Hennessy Group

36.23 WINTHROP



37 Other Prominent Data Center Investors

37.1 21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)

37.2 Africa Data Centres

37.3 Cologix (COLO-D)

37.4 Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

37.5 Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)

37.6 Copt Data Center Solutions

37.7 Coresite Realty

37.8 Canberra Data Centers

37.9 ETISALAT

37.10 Global Switch

37.11 Kepple DC

37.12 NEXTDC

37.13 QTS Realty Trust

37.14 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

37.15 Shanghai ATHUB

37.16 Scala Data Centers

37.17 Tenglong Holdings Group (TAMRON)

37.18 Turkcell

37.19 Teraco Data Environments

37.20 Vantage Data Center



38 Report Summary

38.1 Key Takeaways



39 Quantitative Summary



40 Appendix

40.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/facm1g



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

