Outlook on the Data Center Construction Global Market - Industry Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Between 2021 to 2026
Feb 22, 2021, 06:45 ET
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Construction Market Report
The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2021-2026.
The global data center construction market continues to witness a slew of mergers and acquisitions, followed by joint ventures. The growing demand for data center services across industries has led service providers to collaborate, participate, and sign several mergers and acquisitions to expand their portfolios, expand their reach, and increase their penetration in the market. M&A activities have been followed up with joint ventures, which have acted as a catalyst for market growth.
Although the market witnessed several mergers and acquisitions in 2020, the most remarkable ones are the acquisition of Digital Realty merger with Interxion in March 2020, Hypertec by Vantage Data Center in Nov 2020 in Canada. The APAC region witnessed a few high-profile mergers, however, the data center market in India observed two majors acquisitions in 2020 - Equinix's acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Aug 2020 and Carlyle Group's merger with Airtel Nxtra Data Center (25%).
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center construction market during the forecast period:
- 5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Growth in Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Innovative UPS Battery Technology
- Availability of Power Resources and Tax Incentives
The study considers the present scenario of the data center construction market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the data center construction market size and growth rate in terms of area?
2. What are the innovative data center technologies adopted by data center operators?
3. Which region is the largest revenue contributor to the data center construction market?
4. Which is the targeted segment of growth in data center construction market share?
5. Who are the key players in the global data center construction market?
6. What are the key factors driving the data center construction market?
