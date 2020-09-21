Outlook on the Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market By Component, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and facility management to allow continuous control of all processes through IT and infrastructure facilities to enhance energy efficiency in the data centre. DCIM is controlled by power usage, heat densities, virtualization and data center consolidation, cloud computing and raising IT system dependency. With growing demand for data center virtualization, business migration into private clouds, and operating cost efficiency, the Data center network management market has emerged as the main market for IT and facility management vendors.



Data center infrastructure management market (DCIM) is driven mainly by a massive rise in the number of data centres. In addition, the increasing influence of data center regulatory standards, green data center popularity, cloud data traffic and DCIM's rising position in big data analytics are the factors that foster market growth. Nevertheless, high initial investment in management of the data center infrastructure is expected to have an adverse effect on business growth. However, technological innovation is expected to open up new prospects for growth in the immediate future.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions market is further segmented into Asset Management, Power & temperature Management, Network Management, Cooling Management and Others. Services market is further bifurcated across Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom, IT & Colocation, BFSI, Energy & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Group, Delta Electronics, Inc., and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



Companies Profiled:

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

