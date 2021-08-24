Outlook on the Data Center Physical Security Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Boon Edam and Horton Automatics Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center physical security market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2021-2026.



The data center market is witnessing strong growth in the development of multiple large facilities. The data center market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology and vast amounts of data, the data center security market is becoming essential for operators. Companies are increasingly working towards ensuring that customer data is protected by installing physical security measures. For instance, SIFY Technologies is investing in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physical security guards.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Colocation Investment Across Data Centers

Advancements In Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics

Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security

The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The local and global vendors manufacturing and supplying security infrastructure faced a significant challenge during the pandemic. During COVID-19, several lockdowns were imposed by the government across the globe. As in some of the region data centers were considered essential services, the working continued with 50% of employee capacity. The threat of cyber-attack was high, and the vendors started to provide high-security solutions to the operators. Some vendors such as Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Siemens, Bosch Security Systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Secure I.T. Environments provide several advanced physical security infrastructures for the data centers.



Market Trends and Segments

An increase in the number of edge data center facilities deployed will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.

With advances in video surveillance, cloud provider security, and high-quality cameras are capturing and collecting vast amounts of data. Cloud-based video analytics has become the latest trend in physical security.

Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.

Many hyperscale operators have adopted significant physical security measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

Remote monitoring using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being done to ensure advanced security on the premises.

The demand for video surveillance systems is on the rise as data center investments are increasing YOY. The global video surveillance security market is expected to reach $338.7 million in 2026.

in 2026. The installation of racks in existing data centers is boosting the adoption of cabinet security solutions. The global cabinet security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.36% by 2026.

Most investments in physical security solutions among enterprise data centers will be through hyperscale self-built facilities and on-premise containerized data center developments in developing countries.

Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market are compelling several vendors to offer more innovative solutions to the data center industry. Vendor partnerships with modular service providers are essential for their revenue growth. Some global providers provide solutions that will give them an edge over others in winning data center security installation and commissioning projects. The data center physical security market share is likely to grow in developing regions with more security threats. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenue till the market gets matured.



Key Players

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Network

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls International

Kisi

Legrand

Pacific Control

Pelco

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Data Center Physical Security Market?

2. What are the major factors driving the Physical Security Industry?

3. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Physical Security market?

4. What are the opportunities and latest trends of the Data Center Physical Security market?

5. Who are the key players for the Data Center Physical Security market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers

7.2 Physical Security Checklist



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Deployment of Edge Data Center Investments

8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security

8.3 Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 COVID-19 And Data Center Security Systems

9.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments

9.4 Increasing Adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers

10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Video Surveillance

12.3 Access Control

12.4 Other Physical Security Products



13 Physical Security Layers

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Perimeter Security Layer

13.4 Building Security

13.5 Data Hall Security

13.6 Cabinet Security



14 End-Users

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Colocation Data Centers

14.3 Enterprise Data Centers



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



16 North America

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

16.5 US

16.6 Canada



17 Latin America

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Brazil

17.6 Other Latin American Countries



18 Western Europe

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

18.5 UK

18.6 Germany

18.7 France

18.8 Netherlands

18.9 Ireland

18.10 Other Western European Countries



19 Nordics

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Denmark

19.6 Norway

19.7 Sweden

19.8 Finland & Iceland



20 Central & Eastern Europe

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Russia & Czech Republic

20.6 Poland & Austria

20.7 Other Central & Eastern European Countries



21 Middle East

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Market Overview

21.3 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)

21.6 Other Middle Eastern Countries



22 Africa

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Market Size & Forecast

22.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

22.5 South Africa

22.6 Kenya

22.7 Other African Countries



23 APAC

23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Market Overview

23.3 Market Size & Forecast

23.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

23.5 China & Hong Kong

23.6 Australia & New Zealand

23.7 India

23.8 Japan

23.9 Rest Of APAC



24 Southeast Asia

24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Market Overview

24.3 Market Size & Forecast

24.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast

24.5 Singapore

24.6 Indonesia

24.7 Malaysia

24.8 Thailand

24.9 Other Southeast Asian Countries



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competition Overview



26 Key Company Profiles

26.1 ASSA Abloy

26.2 Axis Communications

26.3 ABB

26.4 Alcatraz

26.5 Bayometric

26.6 Boon Edam

26.7 Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

26.8 Bioconnect

26.9 Convergint Technologies

26.10 Cisco Systems

26.11 CLD Fencing

26.12 Dahua Technology

26.13 Digitus Biometrics

26.14 Eagle Eye Network

26.15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

26.16 Honeywell International

26.17 Horton Automatics

26.18 Instor

26.19 Johnson Controls

26.20 Kisi

26.21 Legrand

26.22 Pacific Control

26.23 Pelco

26.24 Puffin Solutions

26.25 Secure I.T. Environments

26.26 Siemens

26.27 Schneider Electric

26.28 Southwest Microwave

26.29 Suprema

26.30 Verkada

26.31 Wirecrafters



27 Report Summary



28 Quantitative Summary

29 Investment by Geography

30 Appendix



