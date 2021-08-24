Outlook on the Data Center Physical Security Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Boon Edam and Horton Automatics Among Others
Aug 24, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center physical security market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2021-2026.
The data center market is witnessing strong growth in the development of multiple large facilities. The data center market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology and vast amounts of data, the data center security market is becoming essential for operators. Companies are increasingly working towards ensuring that customer data is protected by installing physical security measures. For instance, SIFY Technologies is investing in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physical security guards.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Colocation Investment Across Data Centers
- Advancements In Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics
- Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security
The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
COVID-19 Impact
The local and global vendors manufacturing and supplying security infrastructure faced a significant challenge during the pandemic. During COVID-19, several lockdowns were imposed by the government across the globe. As in some of the region data centers were considered essential services, the working continued with 50% of employee capacity. The threat of cyber-attack was high, and the vendors started to provide high-security solutions to the operators. Some vendors such as Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Siemens, Bosch Security Systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Secure I.T. Environments provide several advanced physical security infrastructures for the data centers.
Market Trends and Segments
- An increase in the number of edge data center facilities deployed will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.
- With advances in video surveillance, cloud provider security, and high-quality cameras are capturing and collecting vast amounts of data. Cloud-based video analytics has become the latest trend in physical security.
- Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.
- Many hyperscale operators have adopted significant physical security measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.
- Remote monitoring using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being done to ensure advanced security on the premises.
- The demand for video surveillance systems is on the rise as data center investments are increasing YOY. The global video surveillance security market is expected to reach $338.7 million in 2026.
- The installation of racks in existing data centers is boosting the adoption of cabinet security solutions. The global cabinet security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.36% by 2026.
- Most investments in physical security solutions among enterprise data centers will be through hyperscale self-built facilities and on-premise containerized data center developments in developing countries.
Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market are compelling several vendors to offer more innovative solutions to the data center industry. Vendor partnerships with modular service providers are essential for their revenue growth. Some global providers provide solutions that will give them an edge over others in winning data center security installation and commissioning projects. The data center physical security market share is likely to grow in developing regions with more security threats. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenue till the market gets matured.
Key Players
- ASSA ABLOY
- Axis Communications
- ABB
- Alcatraz
- Bayometric
- Boon Edam
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- BioConnect
- Convergint Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- CLD FENCING
- Dahua Technology
- Digitus Biometrics
- Eagle Eye Network
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Honeywell International
- Horton Automatics
- Instor
- Johnson Controls International
- Kisi
- Legrand
- Pacific Control
- Pelco
- Puffin Solutions
- Secure I.T. Environments
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
- Southwest Microwave
- SUPREMA
- Verkada
- WireCrafters
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Data Center Physical Security Market?
2. What are the major factors driving the Physical Security Industry?
3. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Physical Security market?
4. What are the opportunities and latest trends of the Data Center Physical Security market?
5. Who are the key players for the Data Center Physical Security market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers
7.2 Physical Security Checklist
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security
8.3 Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 And Data Center Security Systems
9.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments
9.4 Increasing Adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Video Surveillance
12.3 Access Control
12.4 Other Physical Security Products
13 Physical Security Layers
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Perimeter Security Layer
13.4 Building Security
13.5 Data Hall Security
13.6 Cabinet Security
14 End-Users
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Colocation Data Centers
14.3 Enterprise Data Centers
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16 North America
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 US
16.6 Canada
17 Latin America
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Brazil
17.6 Other Latin American Countries
18 Western Europe
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 UK
18.6 Germany
18.7 France
18.8 Netherlands
18.9 Ireland
18.10 Other Western European Countries
19 Nordics
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Denmark
19.6 Norway
19.7 Sweden
19.8 Finland & Iceland
20 Central & Eastern Europe
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Russia & Czech Republic
20.6 Poland & Austria
20.7 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
21 Middle East
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)
21.6 Other Middle Eastern Countries
22 Africa
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 South Africa
22.6 Kenya
22.7 Other African Countries
23 APAC
23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Market Overview
23.3 Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 China & Hong Kong
23.6 Australia & New Zealand
23.7 India
23.8 Japan
23.9 Rest Of APAC
24 Southeast Asia
24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Market Overview
24.3 Market Size & Forecast
24.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Singapore
24.6 Indonesia
24.7 Malaysia
24.8 Thailand
24.9 Other Southeast Asian Countries
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview
26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 ASSA Abloy
26.2 Axis Communications
26.3 ABB
26.4 Alcatraz
26.5 Bayometric
26.6 Boon Edam
26.7 Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
26.8 Bioconnect
26.9 Convergint Technologies
26.10 Cisco Systems
26.11 CLD Fencing
26.12 Dahua Technology
26.13 Digitus Biometrics
26.14 Eagle Eye Network
26.15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
26.16 Honeywell International
26.17 Horton Automatics
26.18 Instor
26.19 Johnson Controls
26.20 Kisi
26.21 Legrand
26.22 Pacific Control
26.23 Pelco
26.24 Puffin Solutions
26.25 Secure I.T. Environments
26.26 Siemens
26.27 Schneider Electric
26.28 Southwest Microwave
26.29 Suprema
26.30 Verkada
26.31 Wirecrafters
27 Report Summary
28 Quantitative Summary
29 Investment by Geography
30 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzzqjl
