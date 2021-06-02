Outlook on the Data Center Rack Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center rack market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A data center rack is a form of a physical frame that is usually made of steel and other alloys. It is used to keep electronic servers, cables, networking devices, cooling systems and other data center computing equipment. These racks provide adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent cords, wires and other expensive components from getting tangled. A basic level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is systematically designed with slots for connecting electrical, internet and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold. Looking forward, the global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The growing trend of big data analytics and the modernization of IT infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Big data analytics aids in the management of complex and jumbled up organizational data that is processed across multiple data centers. Consequently, the growing requirement of data centers boosts the demand for racks needed to house various IT and networking equipment. Furthermore, the adoption of data center racks is enhanced by the need to store the data generated through smart homes, cities and grids that require systems with wider racks and upgraded designs. Another factor contributing to the increasing adoption rates of these racks is the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability and compatibility with various verticals in the organization. Moreover, growing investments in data center equipment across the globe offer immense growth opportunities to the market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global data center rack market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the data center rack market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Eaton, Samsung, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Rittal, Vertiv Company, Belkin, nVent Schroff, Black Box Corporation, Panduit, Cheval Electronic Enclosure, Hewlett-Packard, Belden, Chatsworth Products, Great Lakes Case and Cabinet, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center rack market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global data center rack industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center rack industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rack units?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rack size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frame size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frame design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global data center rack industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global data center rack industry?

What is the structure of the global data center rack industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global data center rack industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Rack Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Rack Units

5.6 Market Breakup by Rack Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Frame Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Frame Design

5.9 Market Breakup by Service

5.10 Market Breakup by Application

5.11 Market Breakup by End-User

5.12 Market Breakup by Region

5.13 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Server Rack

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Network Rack

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Rack Units

7.1 Small

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Rack Size

8.1 36U

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 42U

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 45U

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 47U

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 48U

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 51U

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Frame Size

9.1 19 Inch

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Others

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Frame Design

10.1 Open Frame

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Enclosed

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Customized

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Service

11.1 Consulting Services

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Installation and Support Services

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Professional Services

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Application

12.1 Small and Medium Size Organization

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Large Size Organization

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by End-User

13.1 IT and Telecom

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 BFSI

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Public Sector

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Healthcare

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Retail

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast

13.6 Manufacturing

13.6.1 Market Trends

13.6.2 Market Forecast

13.7 Media Entertainment

13.7.1 Market Trends

13.7.2 Market Forecast

13.8 Others

13.8.1 Market Trends

13.8.2 Market Forecast



14 Market Breakup by Region

14.1 North America

14.1.1 Market Trends

14.1.2 Market Forecast

14.2 Europe

14.2.1 Market Trends

14.2.2 Market Forecast

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.3.1 Market Trends

14.3.2 Market Forecast

14.4 Middle East and Africa

14.4.1 Market Trends

14.4.2 Market Forecast

14.5 Latin America

14.5.1 Market Trends

14.5.2 Market Forecast



15 SWOT Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Strengths

15.3 Weaknesses

15.4 Opportunities

15.5 Threats



16 Value Chain Analysis



17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

17.1 Overview

17.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

17.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

17.4 Degree of Competition

17.5 Threat of New Entrants

17.6 Threat of Substitutes



18 Price Analysis



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Key Players

19.3 Profiles of Key Players

19.3.1 Eaton

19.3.2 Samsung

19.3.3 Schneider Electric

19.3.4 Legrand

19.3.5 Rittal

19.3.6 Vertiv Company

19.3.7 Belkin

19.3.8 nVent Schroff

19.3.9 Black Box Corporation

19.3.10 Panduit

19.3.11 Cheval Electronic Enclosure

19.3.12 Hewlett-Packard

19.3.13 Belden

19.3.14 Chatsworth Products

19.3.15 Great Lakes Case Cabinet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h6ee1



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

