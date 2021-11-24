Outlook on the Dental Suction Systems Global Market to 2028 - by Product, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Suction Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dry, Wet), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Offices), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental suction systems market size is expected to reach USD 639.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher.

The growth is attributable to technological advancements in dental suction products. Moreover, an increasing number of dental surgical procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements are also expected to favor market growth. For instance, Tyscor, a new suction unit, is energy-efficient and saves more than 50% of energy. The device is also lightweight & compact and it can convert the dry suction unit to a wet suction unit. In addition, the device is the first spray mist suction unit with radial technology in the dental market.



The patients and dental staff are at high risk to get infected by the spread of harmful aerosols that are generated during dental procedures. Many people during the COVID-19 pandemic actively avoided visiting hospitals and dental clinics frequently to protect themselves from getting infected by the coronavirus. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in August 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus disease in 2019 had led to the closure of approximately 198,000 active dental specialists and dentists' offices in the U.S. This has reduced the number of dental procedures and affected the overall market.



Dental Suction Systems Market Report Highlights

The wet suction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 owing to the availability of a large number of products in the market

Wet vacuum systems are compact, occupy less space, and the noise level during the procedure is low

In addition, they are more affordable as compared to dry vacuum systems. These benefits are expected to drive the wet product segment over the forecast period

The dental offices end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 55% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of specialists working in this work setting

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to the presence of key market players, supportive reimbursement policies, and quick adoption of advanced medical technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Dental Suction Systems Market, COVID-19 Impact

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis



Chapter 4. Dental Suction Systems Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1. Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1. Parent market outlook

4.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

4.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market driver analysis

4.3.2. Market restraint analysis

4.3.3. Industry challenges

4.4. Dental Suction: Market Analysis Tools

4.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.4.1.1. Supplier power

4.4.1.2. Buyer power

4.4.1.3. Substitution threat

4.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant

4.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

4.4.2. PESTEL analysis

4.4.2.1. Political landscape

4.4.2.2. Environmental landscape

4.4.2.3. Social landscape

4.4.2.4. Technology landscape

4.4.2.5. Legal landscape

4.4.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis



Chapter 5. Dental Suction Systems Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Dental Suction Systems Market, by Product Type, 2016 to 2028

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.5.1. Wet

5.5.2. Dry



Chapter 6. Dental Suction Systems Market: Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Dental Suction Systems Market, by End-use, 2016 to 2028

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.2. Dental Offices



Chapter 7. Dental Suction Systems Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Dental Suction Systems Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Company Profiles

8.1.1. Becker pumps Australia

8.1.1.1. Company overview

8.1.1.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.1.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.2. Cattani

8.1.2.1. Company overview

8.1.2.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.2.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.3. Dental International

8.1.3.1. Company overview

8.1.3.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.3.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.4. Metasys Dental

8.1.4.1. Company overview

8.1.4.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.4.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.5. Eschmann

8.1.5.1. Company overview

8.1.5.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.5.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.6. Ads Dental System

8.1.6.1. Company overview

8.1.6.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.6.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.7. Ko-Maxkorea

8.1.7.1. Company overview

8.1.7.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.7.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.8. A-dec Inc

8.1.8.1. Company overview

8.1.8.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.8.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.9. Dentsply Sirona

8.1.9.1. Company overview

8.1.9.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.9.3. Strategic initiatives

8.1.10. Dentalez Inc

8.1.10.1. Company overview

8.1.10.2. Product benchmarking

8.1.10.3. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ho2h1m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

