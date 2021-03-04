Outlook on the Digital Genome Global Market to 2028 - Proliferating Burden of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Genome Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher predicts that the global market for digital genome would witness a CAGR of 9.57% over the forecast period 2021-2028. It garnered $10061.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate net revenue of approximately $20902.1 million by 2028.



In recent years, the incidence of chronic diseases has amplified, in turn creating a huge burden on the healthcare system. This has majorly created the demand for the adoption of the digital genome technology. Further, support by the government in the form of funds for development in the field of genomics is also contributing to market growth.



However, there are certain risks associated with digital genomes, which act as hindrances in the process of growth. Also, the lack of skilled professionals in the field of genome technology is negatively impacting the market growth. On the positive side though, the advancements in technology and the growing awareness in developing economies are creating avenues for the growth of the studied market in the forthcoming years.



The global digital genome market encompasses the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America dominates the global market at present, and is expected to continue its reign till the end of the forecasting period. This is attributable to the higher incidence rates of monogenic diseases in the region as well as the high adoption of advanced techniques in genomics. Also, the presence of well-established research institutes in the United States, with experts working continuously to further develop this technology, is aiding the growth of North America's digital genome market.



The top companies that have been studied in this market include Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux SA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Pacific Bioscience, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc, Qiagen NV, Inscripta, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Perkinelmer Inc, and Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).



Established in 2006, Thermofisher Scientific Inc is a multinational company operating in several domains. It has four business segments: Analytical Instruments, Laboratory Products & Services, Life Sciences Solutions, and Specialty Diagnostics. The company develops and delivers its products and solutions to hospitals, clinical diagnostic labs, government agencies, research institutions, universities, and pharmaceutical & biotech companies. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Thermofisher serves more than 400,000 customers around the world.



