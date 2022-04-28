Outlook on the DTH Services Global Market to 2027 - by Subscription, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DTH Services Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DTH Services market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the various benefits offered by these services over traditional cable TV. The most significant benefit is the high-definition picture and stereophonic sound effects it delivers since it is not sent via cable.



The global DTH Services market is segmented based on subscription and end-user. Based on subscription, the market is segmented into basic DTH services and premium DTH services. Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential.



Geographically, the global DTH services market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Market Segmentation

Global DTH Services Market Research and Analysis by Subscription

Global DTH Services Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global DTH Services market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global DTH Services market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global DTH Services market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global DTH Services Market by Subscription

4.1.1. Basic

4.1.2. Premium

4.2. Global DTH Services Market by End-User

4.2.1. Residential

4.2.2. Non-Residential



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Astro All Asia Networks Plc

6.2. AUSTAR United Communications Limited

6.3. BCE Inc

6.4. DIRECTV Group Inc

6.5. FOXTEL

6.6. Shaw Communications Inc

6.7. Sky Italia

6.8. Star Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3d6nw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets