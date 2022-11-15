Outlook on the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM and Google Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Education System, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market size is expected to reach $258.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The way that education is delivered has changed recently and over the past few decades. The educational system is successfully taking advantage of the chance to utilize technology to its utmost capacity. Governments all over the world are issuing funding and grants to assist educational institutions in adopting cutting-edge teaching methods.

In addition, governments can thereby support the digitization of educational systems in their various areas and nations. The market for digital classrooms is driven by the rising demand for digital education.

Modern classrooms that are outfitted with integrated learning technologies, such as audience response systems, specialized software, and projectors, among others, to provide a better learning environment are known as "digital classrooms." In order to teach effectively, the digital classroom is also concentrating on the development of cutting-edge technologies.

This action is expected to enable instructors to engage with their students and have a beneficial impact on the e-learning business. The need for digital content that can give students the knowledge they want has recently expanded across a wide range of educational institutions.

Online learning resources are already being adapted by certain schools with excellent ICT to lessen the strain of teachers. The use of digital content will also change the entire traditional teaching approach to make lessons more interactive and collaborative. Additionally, the adoption of learning analytics & cloud computing in digital classrooms is predicted that will further propel market expansion in the coming years because these features aid to reduce spending on information technology (IT) systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic's onset has significantly raised the need for EdTech solutions. Due to the widespread acceptance of the online teaching-learning paradigm, educational institutions are now utilizing EdTech and smart classroom solutions for ongoing operations, exams, training, and other activities at colleges and universities. For vendors of edtech, the growing demand has created new opportunities.

Adoption of EdTech solutions like LMS has also increased as a result of the increase in demand. The requirement to maintain educational institutions operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in demand for EdTech solutions. Owing to the pandemic, some European nations are concentrating on online learning and employment.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Usage of ML And AI In Smart Learning

The eLearning experiences are made more individualized owing to the growing utilization AI and ML technology. Learners can access relevant information relating to user-interest domains due to machine learning (ML) algorithms that help forecast results based on historical data. With the aid of AI and ML technologies, eLearning content may be delivered by EdTech solutions in a tailored manner. In business settings, employees receive the information they require quickly thanks to customized online training programmes that support them in achieving their unique goals.

Rising Investment In Education Sector

Governments throughout the world have raised their spending on education, and the majority of nations have increased the share of investment in GDP. Governments are investing in a range of new and existing projects to meet the increased need for meeting the educational demands of future generations. Higher education institutions are encouraged and developed by greenfield projects. For example, the construction of a new Indian Institute of Technology is expected to cost the Indian government over USD 3.0 billion (IITs).

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Growing Security And Privacy Concerns

With IoT-enabled smart smartphones and electronic wearables, educational institutions and businesses acquire a range of data in the linked environment, including information about students. Educational institutions and businesses also have access to the learner's location and other relevant data, which could result in a privacy breach. This information can be extremely valuable to hackers. Since educational IT infrastructure might not be as safeguarded as needed to be at a corporate level, access to this data can be easily obtained.

