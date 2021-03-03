Outlook on the Electronic Toll Collection Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, System, Subsystem, Offering, Toll Charging, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic toll collection market reached a value of US$ 9.78 Billion in 2020. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system is an automated mechanism that utilizes sophisticated cameras and sensors to perform various functions at a toll booth. The ETC can capture images of the vehicle's registration plate and scan the transponders attached to vehicles to collect the correct toll automatically when the vehicle passes the toll booth. It utilizes various advanced solutions, such as video analytics, Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll collection and vehicle tracking. This saves travel time of the travellers, offers cashless facility, minimizes congestion at the toll booths and quickens toll transactions.



The development of smart transportation systems, along with the growing requirement of effective traffic management solutions, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, as a result of the rapidly rising population across the globe, which is leading to increasing on-road vehicles, there is increased adoption of ETC systems across developing nations to manage the additional congestion at toll plazas on highways and roads.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of real-time tracking and monitoring devices on vehicles and the adoption of radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, are favoring the market growth. Apart from toll collection, these systems also aid in tracking stolen automobiles and managing over-speeding vehicles. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve transportation infrastructure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the increasing automation across the automotive sector, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic toll collection market to reach a value of US$ 17.23 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.35% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Conduent Business Services LLC, Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., Efkon AG, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Q-Free, Raytheon Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Trans Core, Transurban Limited Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electronic toll collection market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic toll collection market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the toll charging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global electronic toll collection market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 RFID

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 DSRC

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by System

7.1 Transponder - or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Other Toll Collection Systems

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Subsystem

8.1 Automated Vehicle Identification

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automated Vehicle Classification

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Violation Enforcement System

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Transaction Processing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Offering

9.1 Hardware

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Back Office and Other Services

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Toll Charging

10.1 Distance Based

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Point Based

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Time Based

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Perimeter Based

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Highways

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Urban Areas

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 3M

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Conduent Business Services LLC

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Efkon AG

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Q-Free

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Raytheon Company

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Schneider Electric

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Siemens AG

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Thales Group

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Trans Core

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Transurban Limited

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials



