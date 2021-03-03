Outlook on the Electronic Toll Collection Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, System, Subsystem, Offering, Toll Charging, Application and Region
Mar 03, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic toll collection market reached a value of US$ 9.78 Billion in 2020. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system is an automated mechanism that utilizes sophisticated cameras and sensors to perform various functions at a toll booth. The ETC can capture images of the vehicle's registration plate and scan the transponders attached to vehicles to collect the correct toll automatically when the vehicle passes the toll booth. It utilizes various advanced solutions, such as video analytics, Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll collection and vehicle tracking. This saves travel time of the travellers, offers cashless facility, minimizes congestion at the toll booths and quickens toll transactions.
The development of smart transportation systems, along with the growing requirement of effective traffic management solutions, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, as a result of the rapidly rising population across the globe, which is leading to increasing on-road vehicles, there is increased adoption of ETC systems across developing nations to manage the additional congestion at toll plazas on highways and roads.
Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of real-time tracking and monitoring devices on vehicles and the adoption of radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, are favoring the market growth. Apart from toll collection, these systems also aid in tracking stolen automobiles and managing over-speeding vehicles. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve transportation infrastructure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the increasing automation across the automotive sector, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic toll collection market to reach a value of US$ 17.23 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.35% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Conduent Business Services LLC, Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., Efkon AG, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Q-Free, Raytheon Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Trans Core, Transurban Limited Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global electronic toll collection market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic toll collection market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the toll charging?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global electronic toll collection market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 RFID
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 DSRC
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by System
7.1 Transponder - or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Other Toll Collection Systems
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Subsystem
8.1 Automated Vehicle Identification
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automated Vehicle Classification
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Violation Enforcement System
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Transaction Processing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Offering
9.1 Hardware
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Back Office and Other Services
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Toll Charging
10.1 Distance Based
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Point Based
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Time Based
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Perimeter Based
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Highways
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Urban Areas
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 3M
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Conduent Business Services LLC
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Efkon AG
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Kapsch Trafficcom AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Q-Free
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Raytheon Company
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Schneider Electric
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Siemens AG
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Thales Group
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Trans Core
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Transurban Limited
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fqvki
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article