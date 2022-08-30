Outlook on the Endoscope Reprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Risk of Endoscope-Related Infections are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscope Reprocessing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endoscope reprocessing is a multi-step process that involves effective cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopy devices and their accessories. The high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes is majorly driving the demand for reprocessing equipment. The endoscope reprocessing market will be flourishing due to a focus on high cleaning standards and mounting pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics.

The high usage of endoscopic devices mainly drives the global endoscope reprocessing market for diagnosis and treatment. This is due to the growing burden of various digestive and respiratory tract disorders that require endoscopy. Frequent use of these endoscopic instruments leads to an increased risk of infections; hence, these are being disinfected and cleaned using reprocessing systems. The demand for these systems is likely to grow in healthcare centers, but however, the high cost of endoscopy, improper or under reprocessing leading to infections, and the growing prominence of single-use bio processors can hinder the growth of the market.

Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy is an essential tool for identifying and treating gastrointestinal tract disorders. Gastrointestinal endoscopes can become highly contaminated with their frequent use in patients, as millions of endoscopy procedures are being performed in the US alone. Cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization process are vital for the prevention of infections caused due to the contamination of these endoscopes. Hence the demand for reprocessing the endoscopes has become highly important.



Market Trends and Drivers

The rise in Target Population Requiring Endoscopic Interventions

Growing Risk of Developing Endoscope-Related Infections

Regulatory Guidelines Promoting Usage of Endoscope Reprocessing

Increasing Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Reprocessing Systems

RISK OF GROWING TARGET POPULATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ENDOSCOPIC INFECTIONS

The number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases is rising across the world. These diseases are among the most costly and debilitating health conditions, accounting for about 3 million hospital admissions in the United States alone. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing the need for performing endoscopic procedures in various healthcare centers. An estimated 17 million lower GI endoscopies and about the same number of upper endoscopies are performed annually in the US. This initiates the risk of infections associated with the formation of biofilms due to their frequent usage. The infection rate approaches 1 in 10 million procedures. With the growing risk of these infections, the demand for endoscope reprocessing systems is growing.

THE GROWING TREND OF INCORPORATING TRACKING SOLUTIONS

Proper endoscope reprocessing is vital for patient safety. Ensuring that every step in the process is completed needs complex tracking and documentation. Eliminating manual documentation logs and ensuring the endoscope is disinfected and cleaned before using it in the procedure. Significant benefits of these tracking solutions include improved handling of endoscope complexity, integration with multiple systems, quality assurance of workflow, and optimization of return on investment.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS DRIVING MARKET GROWTH

Several manufacturers are emphasizing automation of the disinfection workflows to a large extent. This has also defined their production advancements and innovation strategies in recent years. For instance, in 2018, around $0.4 billion was invested by Olympus to enhance their systems for performing tests to check cleaning and disinfection effectiveness. The cleaning has always been challenging owing to the inability to inspect the cleanliness inside the lumens of an endoscope until now. The latest technological advancements have allowed the development of flexible inspection camera systems that can check an instrument's internal channels for debris and damage, which could help reduce infection rates.

HIGH COST OF ENDOSCOPY PROCEDURES AND REPROCESSING EQUIPMENT

The high cost associated with endoscopy lowers the number of endoscopic procedures performed on patients. Medical procedures such as endoscopies can be costly without insurance. The cost of a colonoscopy typically ranges between $1,250 to over $4,800 in the US, with an endoscopy's national average price of $2,750. Also, the cost of the equipment ranges from $114.07 to $280.71. The average reported repair cost - whether attributed to a leak test failure, damage during a visual inspection, or a failed cleaning verification test was estimated to be $5,833. Such high prices can limit the adoption of re-processing equipment.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE REPROCESSING MARKET

Gastrointestinal complaints were frequent among COVID-19 patients, with possible occurrences of diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. A March 2020 multicenter survey revealed near-universal exposure to COVID-19 positive patients in endoscopy units: 97.6% experienced a reduction in endoscopic activities, and 50% performed endoscopic procedures on COVID-19 positive patients. Hence, there was a moderate need for performing endoscopy procedures during COVID-19. Due to this, the demand for endoscope re-processing systems was high as there was a high risk of disease transmission among patients and healthcare providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increased Fda Evaluations & Approvals of Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

9.2 Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Tracking Solutions

9.3 Technological Advances in Endoscope Reprocessing Methods



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increase in Target Population Requiring Endoscopic Interventions

10.2 Risk of Endoscope-Related Infections

10.3 Regulatory Guidelines That Promote Endoscope Reprocessing

10.4 Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Related Reprocessing Systems



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost of Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment

11.2 Safety Concerns & Limitations of Endoscope Reprocessing

11.3 Side Effects of Detergents & Disinfectants

11.4 Growth in Popularity of Single-Use Endoscopes



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 Disinfectants

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Reprocessing Equipment

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

15.4 Disinfection & Sterilization Systems



16 Detergents

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast



17 Drying, Storage & Transport Systems

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast



18 Others

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast



19 End-User

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Hospitals

19.4 Specialty Clinics & Medical Office Suites

19.5 Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities

19.6 Others



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Geographic Overview



21 North America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Key Countries



22 Europe

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Key Countries



23 Apac

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Key Countries



24 Latin America

24.1 Market Overview

24.2 Market Size & Forecast

24.3 Key Countries



25 Middle East & Africa

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Key Countries



26 Competitive Landscape

26.1 Competition Overview

26.2 Market Share Analysis



27 Key Company Profiles

27.1 Steris

27.2 Ecolab

27.3 Getinge Ab

27.4 Olympus

27.5 Fortive



28 Other Prominent Vendors

28.1 3M

28.2 Acuro Organics Limited

28.3 Atms

28.4 Becto

28.5 Bes Healthcare

28.6 Brulin

28.7 Cardinal Health

28.8 Censis

28.9 Cetylite

28.10 Conmed

28.11 Contec

28.12 Creo Medical

28.13 Hako Group

28.14 Hoya

28.15 Hygiene-Konzepte

28.16 Lonza

28.17 Medalkan

28.18 Medical Devices Group Srl

28.19 Metall Zug AG

28.20 Metrex Research

28.21 Mitra Group

28.22 Nanosonics

28.23 Pentax Medical

28.24 Pharmax

28.25 Purposebuilt Brands

28.26 Richard Wolf GmbH

28.27 Summit Imaging

28.28 Sympliant

28.29 the Clorox Company

28.30 Tuttnauer



29 Report Summary



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yo3uk

