Outlook on the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market to 2026 - by Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) refers to a software-based application used for providing real-time information regarding various manufacturing processes. The software collects and presents manufacturing-related data, such as production costs, capacity, quality and availability of resources, to users. The software is often used along with performance, plant and factory management software for data integration, aggregation, contextualization, management and visualization. This assists the businesses in optimizing performance and maximizing outputs. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, novel cloud- and big data-based EMI solutions provide more accurate key performance indicators, process verification and threshold analysis.



Increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, along with the rising need for enhanced operational excellence across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. EMI systems are used across various industries, such as food and beverage, oil and gas and pharmaceutical, for monitoring manufacturing processes, minimizing production waste, analyzing manufacturing problems and combining operation data with enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications.

Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market. EMI systems are used for supervising the assembly line and overcoming the challenges faced while designing, manufacturing and upgrading the traditional manufacturing processes. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based tools with EMI solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems aid in identifying, analyzing and mitigating issues and faults in the manufacturing units and facilitate efficient data sharing between business units.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Aspen Technology Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parsec Automation Corp., Qisoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE and Schneider Electric.



