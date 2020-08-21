Outlook on the European Smart Home Industry to 2025 - Featuring Honeywell, Siemens & Johnson Controls Among Others
Aug 21, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European smart home market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 39.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of the smart home industry is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of internet users, and the growing adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income of people in developing economies.
Moreover, the rising importance of home monitoring in remote locations, increasing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population will drive growth.
Entertainment and other control systems are likely to hold the largest share of the European smart home market in 2020.
Entertainment has become an important part of life as it provides relaxation and rejuvenation. A multi-room entertainment control system allows the user to centralize all connected devices and then listen to, watch, and control that equipment from every room in the house simultaneously or independently.
Major control systems used in smart homes are audio, volume, and multimedia room controls. The growth of the market for audio, volume, and multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered for managing as well as controlling the entertainment systems within a house.
Advancements in wireless communication technologies are a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for home theater system controls, thereby driving the overall smart home market for entertainment controls. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high penetration rate of products such as smart meters and smoke detectors. The increasing cost of electricity is a major concern that drives household consumers toward energy savings. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks are fueling the adoption of control systems.
Behavioral type software and services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.
The increasing connectivity between machine-to-machine solutions and the Internet of Things is driving the growth of the smart home and energy management markets, which has, in turn, influenced the growth of the market for software and services for smart homes. The behavioral type software and services help analyze energy-related data and forward it to end-users. This category is restricted to transmitting and receiving data and does not perform intelligent actions like the proactive type. Behavioral type solutions provide direct feedback to end-users, thereby providing the basic information regarding the real-time energy data, along with the historical data reflecting energy usage. Therefore, behavioral type software and services are likely to hold the largest market share in 2020.
Germany considered major markets for European smart homes.
The smart home market in Germany is projected to lead the European smart home market during the forecast period. The key providers of smart home products in Germany include Siemens AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and MOBOTIX AG (Germany). The products of these companies cater to the requirements of smart home consumers in the country. Moreover, the growing awareness about energy conservation systems, along with various government initiatives to promote the use of smart lighting controls, is driving the growth of the smart home market in Germany.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in European Smart Home Market
4.2 Market, by Product
4.3 Market, by Product and Country
4.4 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising need for Energy Saving and Low-Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions
5.2.1.2 Ongoing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Manufacturers Expanding their Smart Home Product Portfolios
5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations
5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness Among People About their Safety, Security, and Convenience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Costs
5.2.2.2 more Convenience-Driven Market rather than Being Necessity-Driven Market
5.2.2.3 High Switching Costs for Existing Smart Device Consumers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations
5.2.3.2 Expected Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data Connectivity Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Existing Homes
5.2.4.2 Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionalities, and Lack of Open Standards
5.2.4.3 Increasing Instances of Cybersecurity Threats to Smart Infrastructures
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Major Startups in European Smart Home Market
5.4 Key Industry Trends
6 Technology and Protocol
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cellular Network Technologies
6.2.1 CDMA Networks
6.2.2 GSM/HSPA Networks
6.2.3 LTE Networks
6.3 Protocols and Standards
6.3.1 Dali
6.3.2 NEMA
6.3.3 KNX
6.3.4 DMX
6.3.5 Lonworks
6.3.6 Ethernet
6.3.7 Modbus
6.3.8 Bacnet
6.3.9 Black Box
6.3.10 Plc
6.4 Wireless Communication Technologies
6.4.1 Zigbee
6.4.2 Z-Wave
6.4.3 Wi-Fi
6.4.4 Bluetooth
6.4.5 Enocean
6.4.6 Thread
6.4.7 Infrared
7 European Smart Home Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lighting Control
7.3 Security & Access Control
7.4 Hvac Control
7.5 Entertainment and Other Control
7.6 Smart Speaker
7.7 Home Healthcare
7.8 Smart Kitchen
7.9 Home Appliances
7.10 Smart Furniture
8 Smart Home Market, by Software & Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Behavioral Type Software and Services
8.2.1 Behavioral Segment to Hold Large Size of Market from 2020 to 2025
8.3 Proactive Software and Services
8.3.1 Proactive Segment of Market to Grow at High CAGR from 2020 to 2025
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Regulatory Frameworks
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 UK
9.2.1.1 UK to Lead the Smart Home Market in Europe
9.2.1.2 Demand for Energy-Saving and Long-Lasting Lighting Systems
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Lighting Solution in Homes Driving the Market
9.2.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Led Lights and Luminaires
9.2.3 France
9.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Security and Access Controls in France Leading to Growth of Smart Home Market in Country
9.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness of Energy Conservation
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.4.1 High Demand of Smart Lighting in Smart Homes
9.2.5 Rest of Europe (Roe)
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Players in Market
10.2.1 Product Launches
10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
10.2.3 Acquisitions
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Innovators
10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.4 Emerging Players
10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis (25 Companies)
10.5 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis (25 Companies)
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Honeywell
11.1.2 Siemens
11.1.3 Johnson Controls
11.1.4 Schneider Electric
11.1.5 United Technologies Corporation
11.1.6 Amazon
11.1.7 Apple
11.1.8 Adt
11.1.9 Robert Bosch
11.1.10 Assa Abloy
11.1.11 ABB
11.1.12 Right to Win
11.2 Other Key Companies
11.2.1 Samsung Electronics
11.2.2 Sony
11.2.3 Ingersoll-Rand
11.2.4 Delta Controls
11.2.5 Control4 Corp
11.2.6 Axis Communications
11.2.7 Comcast
11.2.8 Alarm.Com
11.2.9 Vivint
11.2.10 Simplisafe
11.2.11 Armorax
11.2.12 General Electric
11.2.13 Lutron Electronics
11.2.14 Legrand
12 Adjacent and Related Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Limitations
12.3 Home Security Solution Market
12.3.1 Market Definition
12.3.2 Market Overview
12.4 Home Security Solution Market by Systems
12.5 Home Security Solution Market, by Services
12.6 Home Security Solution Market by Region
12.6.1 Americas
12.6.2 Europe
12.6.3 APAC
12.6.4 RoW
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
13.5 Related Reports
13.6 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpjglk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets