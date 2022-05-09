Outlook on the Exhibition Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Online Exhibitions are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exhibition Market: Analysis By Revenue Stream, By Mode, By Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global exhibition market was valued at US$13.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to US$36.31 billion by 2026.

The term "exhibition" refers to the marketplace where exhibitors, organizers, audience and sponsors come together to crack deals, get knowledge about the industry and gain competitive advantage, market new products and services, etc. The exhibitors are the companies and businesses who showcase their products and services in the exhibition to get investments and customers.



Many companies use exhibitions as a marketing tool for their products and services and are now innovating on the mode such as hybrid exhibitions. The exhibition market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.96% over the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Global Exhibition Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting exhibition market dynamics is the rise in the High Net Worth of Individuals (HNWI). The increase in the high net worth individual is an important growth driver owing to the increase in the auctions in the exhibitions. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growth in emerging markets, rising business travel, increasing online exhibitions, use of exhibitions as marketing tools, etc.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, high costing for setting up and substitutes available for the exhibitions conducted.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of new technology; Metaverse, which creates a virtual universe combining different parts of digital technology such as virtual reality, networking, live streaming, etc. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow in the future due to digital and physical Innovations, adoption of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), an increase in hybrid events, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

Due to the pandemic, most companies had to cancel or postpone the exhibitions conducted worldwide as large gathering was prohibited, which lead to huge losses for the exhibition industry. But post-COVID, the exhibition market accelerated and the demand for online exhibitions was seen due to the innovations in technology, and the need for exhibitions as a marketing tool for businesses and companies.

New trends were used such as hybrid events, internationalization, demand for upgrades in venue infrastructure and service, video conferences, etc, by the companies to execute the exhibitions and provide knowledge of different industries to the companies and customers.



Competitive Landscape:



The global exhibition market is highly fragmented and has many local operators. Together Informa and RX would have a combined market share of just over 12%.



The key players of the global exhibition market are:

Informa PLC

RELX PLC

Messe Frankfurt GmbH

Messe Munchen GmbH

Messe Dusseldorf Gmbh

Comexposium Group

Hyve Group PLC

Clarion Events

DMGT Events (DMG Events)

Fiera Milano SpA

GL Events

Deutsche Messe AG

Emerald Expositions

Koelnmesse GmbH

MCH Group

In the exhibition industry the companies are adapting new technologies to provide better experience of the exhibitions to the audience and increase the demand for the exhibitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Exhibition: An Overview

2.1.1 Significance of Exhibition

2.2 Exhibition Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Exhibition Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Exhibition Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Exhibition Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Exhibition Market by Revenue Stream (Exhibitors Fees, Public Admission Fees, Sponsorship Fees, Others)

3.1.3 Global Exhibition Market by Type (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C) and Mixed)

3.1.4 Global Exhibition Market by Mode (Physical, Digital, Hybrid)

3.1.5 Global Exhibition Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East Africa)

3.2 Global Exhibition Market: Revenue Stream Analysis

3.2.1 Global Exhibitors Fees Exhibition Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Public Admission Fees Exhibition Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Sponsorship Fees Exhibition Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Others Exhibition Market by Value

3.3 Global Exhibition Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global B2B Exhibition Market by Value

3.3.2 Global B2C Exhibition Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Mixed Exhibition Market by Value

3.4 Global Exhibition Market: Mode Analysis

3.4.1 Global Digital Exhibition Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Physical Exhibition Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Hybrid Exhibition Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Exhibition Market

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Exhibition

5.1.2 Reasons to cancel the Exhibition during COVID-19

5.1.3 Post COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Emerging Markets

6.1.2 Rise in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI)

6.1.3 Rising Business Travel

6.1.4 Increasing Online Exhibitions

6.1.5 Use of Exhibition as Marketing Tool

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Costing for Setup

6.2.2 Substitutes of exhibitions

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Digital and Physical Innovation

6.3.2 Adoption of Cloud based Solutions

6.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.3.4 Increase in Hybrid Events

6.3.5 Use of New Technology: Metaverse

6.3.6 Sustainability in Events



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Exhibition Market Players by Industry Verticals Share

7.2 Global Exhibition Players by Market Share (Informa, RX, GL Events, Messe Frankfurt, Messe Munich, Emerald Expositions, Comesposium, Messe Dusseldorf, Deutsche Messe, Hyve, DMG Events, Other)



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Informa PLC

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 RELX PLC

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Messe Frankfurt GmbH

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 Messe Munchen GmbH

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

8.5 Messe Dusseldorf Gmbh

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 Comexposium Group

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategy

8.7 Hyve Group PLC

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Operating Segments

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Clarion Events

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 DMGT Events (DMG Events)

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Operating Segments

8.9.3 Business Strategy

8.10 Fiera Milano SpA

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Operating Segments

8.10.3 Business Strategy

8.11 GL Events

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Operating Segments

8.11.3 Business Strategy

8.12 Deutsche Messe AG

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Business Strategy

8.13 Emerald Expositions

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Operating Segments

8.13.3 Business Strategy

8.14 Koelnmesse GmbH

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Business Strategy

8.15 MCH Group

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Operating Segments

8.15.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0ohy8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets