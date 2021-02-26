Outlook on the Eye Makeup Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Pricing, Source and Region
Feb 26, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eye makeup market reached a value of US$ 15.5 Billion in 2020. Eye makeup refers to products that are applied to accentuate the appearance of the eyes. These products include eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara, which are formulated using water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturizers, and fragrances. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to significant developments in the market.
Over the past few years, the market has been driven by inflating per capita incomes and the increasing focus of individuals on physical appearances. However, owing to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed complete lockdowns, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions. In line with this, e-commerce channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping solution for individuals.
Although discretionary expenses have decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of beauty and personal care products are projected to improve in the near future. Owing to this, several retail brands are focusing on strengthening their presence on e-commerce channels and providing diversity in the price range and product collection. Furthermore, owing to the increasing popularity of cosmetics among men and the rising influence of social media, several manufactures in the industry are offering eye makeup products, such as brow gel, exclusively for men to expand their consumer base. They are also introducing natural, organic, as well as halal-certified products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global eye makeup market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway Corp, Avon Products Inc., Chanel S.A., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever), L'Oreal S.A., LVMH, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Inc., Procter & Gamble etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global eye makeup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eye makeup market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global eye makeup market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Eye Makeup Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Mascara
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Eye Shadow
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Eye Liner
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Eye Pencil
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Eyebrow Gel
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Specialty Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Pricing
8.1 Low to Medium Price
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Premium Price
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Source
9.1 Chemical
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Natural
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Organic
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Halal
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amway Corp.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Avon Products Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Chanel S.A.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 L'Oreal S.A.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 LVMH
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Oriflame Cosmetics
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Revlon Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Shiseido Company Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3 10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Estee Lauder Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3 11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Procter & Gamble
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyr9s2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article