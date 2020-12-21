Outlook on the Faucet Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global faucet market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A faucet refers to a plumbing fixture used for regulating the flow of a liquid or gas from a reservoir. It is usually manufactured using brass, steel, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic and consists of a handle, cartridge, spout, mixing chamber, aerator and an inlet source. Some of the most commonly used faucets include pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray faucets. Apart from these, single and dual control cartridge faucets are also used for residential applications. Single control variants consist of a metal or plastic core that operates vertically, and the dual control variants operate through a metal ball with spring-loaded rubber seals fitted into the body. These faucets are available in a wide range of colors, styles and finishing that can be customized according to the user requirements.



Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the residential sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the changing lifestyles and improving standards of living, there is an increasing demand for luxurious and ergonomically designed faucets that are convenient to use and are also aesthetically appealing.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets that are equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and the proliferation of online retail channels that provide users with a wide variety of products to choose from, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing product adoption across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global faucet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global faucet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global faucet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the materials?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global faucet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Faucet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 One Hand Mixer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Two Hand Mixer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Bathroom

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Kitchen

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Cartridge

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Compression

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Ceramic Disc

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Ball

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Materials

9.1 Metal

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Plastics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Online

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Offline

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End User

11.1 Residential

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Industrial

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 Colston Bath

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4 Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 Grohe America Inc.

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Jaquar

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8 Kohler Co.

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9 Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10 Toto Ltd.

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 Financials

17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.11 Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11.3 Financials

17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



