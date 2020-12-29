Outlook on the Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric & Nidec Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Class, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flameproof low voltage motor market is anticipated to show growth on the back of growing demand for explosion-proof machinery and the ongoing global transition towards renewable sources of energy. Further, industrial development plans across regions such as, "Made in China 2025", redevelopment plans in Japan, "Make in India," National Manufacturing Policy, in the APAC region would further fuel the market of flameproof low voltage motors.

According to this research,the Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecasted period 2020-26.The energy & power vertical would acquire the highest revenue share in the future due to favorable government initiatives promoting the use of renewable sources of energy. Moreover, a large number of oil & gas projects such as Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP), Al Zour Refinery, and Eagle Spirit Oil Refinery and Pipeline focused on increasing oil production of the world, especially in the Middle East & Africa, would support the demand for flameproof low voltage motors during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific and North America are the vital revenue generating regions in the overall flameproof low voltage market driven by the ongoing transportation infrastructural development and growing investments in the pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected industries especially manufacturing, oil & gas, and textiles units, shutdown across various verticals is expected to decline the global flameproof low voltage motor year in 2020. However, with expectations of economic activity approaching normalcy in the near term, the market is expected to recover in the coming years.

The report thoroughly covers the market by class, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

3.1. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2026F

3.2. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019

3.3. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market - Porter's Five Force Model

3.4. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market - Ecosystem

3.5. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Class , 2019 & 2026F

3.6. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Verticals, 2019 & 2026F

3.7. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F

4. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

5. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Trends & Evolution

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.1. Europe, Middle East & Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenues (2017-2026F)

6.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

6.3. United Kingdom Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.4. Germany Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.5. Italy Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.6. France Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.7. Saudi Arabia Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.8. UAE Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.9. South Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.10. Egypt Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

6.11. Rest of Europe, Middle East & Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview



7. Asia Pacific Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

7.1. Asia Pacific Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenues (2017-2026F)

7.2. Asia Pacific Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

7.3. India Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

7.4. China Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

7.5. Japan Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview



8. North America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

8.1. North America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenues (2017-2026F)

8.2. North America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

8.3. United States Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

8.4. Canada Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

8.5. Mexico Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview



9. South America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

9.1. South America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenues (2017-2026F)

9.2. South America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

9.3. Brazil Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

9.4. Argentina Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

9.5. Colombia Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

9.6. Rest of South America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Overview

10. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

11. Global Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.2 Asia Pacific Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.3 North America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.4 South America Flameproof Low Voltage Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

12. Global Low Voltage Motor Overview - Competitive Landscape

12.1. Global Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies

12.1.1. United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.2. Germany Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.3. Italy Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.4. France Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.5. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.6. UAE Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.7. South Africa Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2019

12.1.8. Egypt Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2019

12.1.9. India Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.10. China Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.11. Japan Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.12. United States Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.13. Canada Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.14. Mexico Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2019

12.1.12. Brazil Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.16. Argentina Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2019

12.1.17. Colombia Low Voltage Motor Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2019

12.2. Global Low Voltage Motor Market - Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters & Technical Parameters

13. Company Profiles

13.1. ABB Ltd.

13.2. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.4. Nidec Corporation

11.5. Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6. Siemens AG

13.7. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.8. Toshiba Corporation

13.9. WEG S.A.

13.10. Wolong Electric Group

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

