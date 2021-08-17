Outlook on the Gas Engine Global Market to 2028 - by Fuel Type, Power Output, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Engine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Fuel Type, Power Output, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas engine market was valued at US$ 3,930.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6,354.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2020 to 2028. The gas engine manufacturing industry is continuously evolving with innovations in natural gas engines offerings to support emission targets. Rising demand for low-emission, fuel-efficient engines to reduce air pollution, and the advent of special gas engines in the manufacturing, utilities, and remote generation application sectors are the key factors propelling the gas engine market growth. Also, biogas-powered engines with improved electric efficiency and low emissions are creating substantial growth opportunities for the market players.

The gas engine manufacturers are focusing on offering advanced products to address the rising demand for high power outputs, meeting diesel engine standards. Major heavy industries, remote power plants, and manufacturing companies are selecting high-power gas engines due to enhanced electric efficiency and reduced fuel costs. The use of natural gas in gas engines combustion technology can resolve the emission problems, along with assisting customers in meeting new regulatory norms. There is an increase in adoption of gas engines in South America, Africa, and Asia, while North America and Europe are focusing on adopting solar and wind energy.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 worldwide, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by several governments across the globe. The lockdowns have drastically affected businesses. The lockdowns announced by various governments across the globe resulted in temporary shutdown of offices, schools, cinema halls, manufacturing plants, and venues. This had negatively impacted the market for gas engines. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global demand for electricity has been decreased by 2.5% in first quarter of 2020. However, in the second half of 2020, with the relaxation of lockdown, the demand has again spiked due to the implementation of advanced technologies by the power generation plants to maintain power supply.



The global gas engine market is segmented into fuel type, power output, and end-user. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into natural gas and special gas. Based on power output, the market is segmented into 100-300 kW, 300-500 kW, 0.5-1 MW, 1-2 MW, 2-5 MW, 5-10 MW, and 10-20 MW. In term of end-user, the market is segmented into remote, mid-stream oil and gas, heavy industries, light manufacturing, utilities, biogas, datacenters, MUSH, and commercial. By geography, the gas engine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global gas engine market and profiled in this market study are INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co OG; Caterpillar Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Fairbanks Morse, LLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Liebherr; MAN SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; R Schmitt Enertec GmbH; Wartsila Corporation; MTU (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG); and 2G ENERGY AG, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Gas Engines Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 Power Output By End-User



5. Gas Engines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Development of Efficient Fuel Engines

5.1.2 Rise in Production of Natural Gas

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Escalating Popularity of Renewable Energy Alternatives and Technological Drawbacks in Several Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Adoption of Gas Engines in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Distributed Gas Generation

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Gas Engines - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Gas Engines Market Overview

6.2 Gas Engines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Fuel Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gas Engines Market, by Fuel Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Natural gas

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Natural Gas: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Special Gas

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Special Gas: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Power Output

8.1 Overview

8.2 Gas Engines Market, by Power Output (2020 and 2028)

8.3 100-300 kW

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 100-300 kW: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 300-500kW

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 300-500kW: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 0.5-1 MW

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 0.5-1 MW: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 1-2 MW

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 1-2 MW: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 2-5 MW

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 2-5 MW: Gas Engines Market Forecast and Analysis

8.8 5-10 MW

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 5-10 MW: Gas Engines Market Forecast and Analysis

8.9 10-20 MW

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 10-20 MW: Gas Engines Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Gas Engines Market, by End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Remote

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Remote: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Mining

9.3.3.1 Overview

9.3.3.2 Mining: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.4 Drilling

9.3.4.1 Overview

9.3.4.2 Drilling: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.5 Others

9.3.5.1 Overview

9.3.5.2 Others: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Mid-Stream Oil and Gas

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Mid-Stream Oil and Gas: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Heavy Industries

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Heavy Industries: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 Chemical

9.5.3.1 Overview

9.5.3.2 Chemical: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.4 Paper

9.5.4.1 Overview

9.5.4.2 Paper: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.5 Metal

9.5.5.1 Overview

9.5.5.2 Metal: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.6 Food & Beverages

9.5.6.1 Overview

9.5.6.2 Food & Beverages: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5.7 Others

9.5.7.1 Overview

9.5.7.2 Others: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Light Manufacturing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Light Manufacturing: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Utilities

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Utilities: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.3 Grid

9.7.3.1 Overview

9.7.3.2 Grid: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.4 IPP

9.7.4.1 Overview

9.7.4.2 IPP: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7.5 Others

9.7.5.1 Overview

9.7.5.2 Others: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Biogas

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Biogas: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Datacenters

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Datacenters: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.10 MUSH

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 MUSH: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.11 Commercial

9.11.1 Overview

9.11.2 Commercial: Gas Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Gas Engines Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Gas Engines Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co OG

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Caterpillar Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cummins Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Fairbanks Morse, LLC

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Liebherr

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 MAN SE

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 R Schmitt Enertec GmbH

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Wartsila Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 MTU (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 2G ENERGY AG

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

