Outlook on the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market to 2026 - Insights and Forecasts with Impact of COVID-19

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in the year 2020. The key factors driving growth in the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics market is increased public awareness of the disease and its symptoms. The growing incidence of heartburn is likely to create new economic prospects for acid-reducing medications and proton pump inhibitors, resulting in the rapid growth of GERD therapeutics market. Other potential includes an increase in risk of GERD disease in emerging nations and technological advancements that allow for speedier diagnosis of the condition.

Protein pump inhibitors (PPIs) are the front line therapy for the treatment of GERD. The market of GERD is very large in the US and in European countries and mostly catered by PPIs. Although PPIs control the major share of the market but with PPIs providing limited relief and the treatment generally relapsing within 6-months, the market for acid blockers like Vonoprazan looks very lucrative with physicians also supports its efficacy in GERD management. Also, the US GERD market is highly price sensitive because of the availability of generics in the market and hence any drug, even with higher efficiency, will have to price rationally to gain share of the market.

The increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease is correlated with the increasing prevalence of obesity in many countries and presence of other poor diet and lifestyle factors. Several environmental factors and the prominent lifestyle evolution to sedentary habits such as a high dietary fat intake, shorter dinner-to-bed time, and frequent smoking and alcohol consumption have been proven as the high risk factors associated with the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases.

North America region dominates the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market. High incidence of obesity-driven GERD and innovation in drugs in GERD treatments are factors that have helped cement the potential of the North America GERD therapeutics market. Moreover, high per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with extended life expectancy of consumers in the region has been creating a sustainable demand for the superior treatment for the GERD in North America.

14.1 Phathom Pharmaceuticals

14.2 Eisai

14.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

14.4 Daewoong Pharmaceutical

14.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

14.6 Johnson & Johnson

14.7 EndoGastric Solutions

14.8 CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel

14.9 Merck & Co.

14.10 Olympus Corporation

