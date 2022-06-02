Outlook on the Gesture Recognition Global Market to 2026 - Technologies with Gesture Control Integration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gesture Recognition Market (2022-2027) by Application Type, Technology Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gesture Recognition Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.50%

The Global Gesture Recognition Market is estimated to grow as the demand increases for connecting with Automotive Industry; growing digitization, low technical complexity, customer experience advancement will drive the market to grow effectively. Also, technological improvement with the integration of multiple devices and technologies with gesture control creates opportunities to grow the market in the future. On the other hand, high-power consumption by gesture-related products is a significant restraint for the market.

Furthermore, complexity in the regulatory framework for the manufacturing industry will be a challenge for the market. However, Technological Advancement and acceptance of gesture recognition technology by the end-users are the most critical factor driving the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple Inc, Cipia Vision Ltd, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Labs, GestureTek, Gesture Research, Google Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Iris Guard, Microsoft Corporation, PointGrab Inc, Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of the Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of the Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Gesture Recognition Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Advancement with Low Complexity

4.1.2 Demand Increase for Connectivity in Automobile Industry

4.1.3 Enhancement in User Experience

4.1.4 Increasing Digitization

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Power Consumption

4.2.2 Overlapping and Wrong Object Extraction

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technologies with Gesture Control Integration

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Home

4.3.3 Significance of Gesture Control in Virtual Reality

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Uncertain and Complex Regulatory Framework

4.4.2 Balancing Between Demand and Supply



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Technology Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Touch-Based

6.2.1 Multi-Touch System

6.2.2 Motion Gesture

6.3 Touchless

6.3.1 Capacitive/Electric Field

6.3.2 Infrared Array

6.3.3 Ultrasonic Technology

6.3.4 2D Camera-Based Technology

6.3.5 3D Vision Technologies



7 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Application Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Lighting System

7.2.2 Biometric Access

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.3.1 Smartphone

7.3.2 Laptop & Tablets

7.3.3 Smart TV

7.3.4 Head-Mount Display

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Sign Language

7.4.2 Diagnosis

7.4.3 Lab & Operating Rooms

7.5 Advertisement & Communication

7.6 Defense

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Manufacturing

7.7.2 Education



8 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.1 America

8.1.1 Argentina

8.1.2 Brazil

8.1.3 Canada

8.1.4 Chile

8.1.5 Colombia

8.1.6 Mexico

8.1.7 Peru

8.1.8 United States

8.1.9 Rest of Americas

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Austria

8.2.2 Belgium

8.2.3 Denmark

8.2.4 Finland

8.2.5 France

8.2.6 Germany

8.2.7 Italy

8.2.8 Netherlands

8.2.9 Norway

8.2.10 Poland

8.2.11 Russia

8.2.12 Spain

8.2.13 Sweden

8.2.14 Switzerland

8.2.15 United Kingdom

8.2.16 Rest of Europe

8.3 Middle East and Africa

8.3.1 Egypt

8.3.2 Israel

8.3.3 Qatar

8.3.4 Saudi Arabia

8.3.5 South Africa

8.3.6 United Arab Emirates

8.3.7 Rest of MEA

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Australia

8.4.2 Bangladesh

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Indonesia

8.4.6 Japan

8.4.7 Malaysia

8.4.8 Philippines

8.4.9 Singapore

8.4.10 South Korea

8.4.11 Sri Lanka

8.4.12 Thailand

8.4.13 Taiwan

8.4.14 Rest of Asia



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Apple Inc

10.2 Cipia Vision Ltd

10.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH

10.4 Crossmatch Technologies Inc

10.5 Elliptic Labs

10.6 GestureTek

10.7 Gesture Research

10.8 German Auto Labs GmbH

10.9 Google Inc

10.10 Infineon Technologies AG

10.11 Intel Corporation

10.12 Iproov Limited

10.13 Iris Guard

10.14 Microchip Technology Inc

10.15 Microsoft Corporation

10.16 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.17 OBLONG INDUSTRIES

10.18 Omex Interactive Ltd

10.19 OmniVision Technologies, Inc

10.20 Omron Global

10.21 pmdtechnologies AG

10.22 PointGrab Inc

10.23 Qualcomm Technologies Inc

10.24 Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV

10.25 Synaptics Incorporated

10.26 TDK Corporation

10.27 Texas Instrument

10.28 Ultraleap (Leap Motion)

10.29 Visteon Corporation

10.30 XYZ Interactive



11 Appendix



