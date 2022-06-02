Outlook on the Gesture Recognition Global Market to 2026 - Technologies with Gesture Control Integration Presents Opportunities

Jun 02, 2022, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gesture Recognition Market (2022-2027) by Application Type, Technology Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gesture Recognition Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.50%
The Global Gesture Recognition Market is estimated to grow as the demand increases for connecting with Automotive Industry; growing digitization, low technical complexity, customer experience advancement will drive the market to grow effectively. Also, technological improvement with the integration of multiple devices and technologies with gesture control creates opportunities to grow the market in the future. On the other hand, high-power consumption by gesture-related products is a significant restraint for the market.
Furthermore, complexity in the regulatory framework for the manufacturing industry will be a challenge for the market. However, Technological Advancement and acceptance of gesture recognition technology by the end-users are the most critical factor driving the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple Inc, Cipia Vision Ltd, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Labs, GestureTek, Gesture Research, Google Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Iris Guard, Microsoft Corporation, PointGrab Inc, Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technological Advancement with Low Complexity
4.1.2 Demand Increase for Connectivity in Automobile Industry
4.1.3 Enhancement in User Experience
4.1.4 Increasing Digitization
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Power Consumption
4.2.2 Overlapping and Wrong Object Extraction
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technologies with Gesture Control Integration
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Home
4.3.3 Significance of Gesture Control in Virtual Reality
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Uncertain and Complex Regulatory Framework
4.4.2 Balancing Between Demand and Supply
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Technology Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Touch-Based
6.2.1 Multi-Touch System
6.2.2 Motion Gesture
6.3 Touchless
6.3.1 Capacitive/Electric Field
6.3.2 Infrared Array
6.3.3 Ultrasonic Technology
6.3.4 2D Camera-Based Technology
6.3.5 3D Vision Technologies
7 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Application Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Lighting System
7.2.2 Biometric Access
7.2.3 Others
7.3 Consumer Electronics
7.3.1 Smartphone
7.3.2 Laptop & Tablets
7.3.3 Smart TV
7.3.4 Head-Mount Display
7.3.5 Others
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Sign Language
7.4.2 Diagnosis
7.4.3 Lab & Operating Rooms
7.5 Advertisement & Communication
7.6 Defense
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Manufacturing
7.7.2 Education
8 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.1 America
8.1.1 Argentina
8.1.2 Brazil
8.1.3 Canada
8.1.4 Chile
8.1.5 Colombia
8.1.6 Mexico
8.1.7 Peru
8.1.8 United States
8.1.9 Rest of Americas
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Austria
8.2.2 Belgium
8.2.3 Denmark
8.2.4 Finland
8.2.5 France
8.2.6 Germany
8.2.7 Italy
8.2.8 Netherlands
8.2.9 Norway
8.2.10 Poland
8.2.11 Russia
8.2.12 Spain
8.2.13 Sweden
8.2.14 Switzerland
8.2.15 United Kingdom
8.2.16 Rest of Europe
8.3 Middle East and Africa
8.3.1 Egypt
8.3.2 Israel
8.3.3 Qatar
8.3.4 Saudi Arabia
8.3.5 South Africa
8.3.6 United Arab Emirates
8.3.7 Rest of MEA
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Australia
8.4.2 Bangladesh
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 India
8.4.5 Indonesia
8.4.6 Japan
8.4.7 Malaysia
8.4.8 Philippines
8.4.9 Singapore
8.4.10 South Korea
8.4.11 Sri Lanka
8.4.12 Thailand
8.4.13 Taiwan
8.4.14 Rest of Asia
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Apple Inc
10.2 Cipia Vision Ltd
10.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH
10.4 Crossmatch Technologies Inc
10.5 Elliptic Labs
10.6 GestureTek
10.7 Gesture Research
10.8 German Auto Labs GmbH
10.9 Google Inc
10.10 Infineon Technologies AG
10.11 Intel Corporation
10.12 Iproov Limited
10.13 Iris Guard
10.14 Microchip Technology Inc
10.15 Microsoft Corporation
10.16 NXP Semiconductors NV
10.17 OBLONG INDUSTRIES
10.18 Omex Interactive Ltd
10.19 OmniVision Technologies, Inc
10.20 Omron Global
10.21 pmdtechnologies AG
10.22 PointGrab Inc
10.23 Qualcomm Technologies Inc
10.24 Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV
10.25 Synaptics Incorporated
10.26 TDK Corporation
10.27 Texas Instrument
10.28 Ultraleap (Leap Motion)
10.29 Visteon Corporation
10.30 XYZ Interactive
11 Appendix
