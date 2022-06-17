Outlook on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Global Market to 2028 - Growing Investments in the R&D of New Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global glass fiber reinforced polymer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global glass fiber reinforced polymer market to grow with a CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on glass fiber reinforced polymer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on glass fiber reinforced polymer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global glass fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global glass fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing demand from end user industries

Increasing applications of glass fiber reinforced polymer

2) Restraints

Volatility of raw material prices

3) Opportunities

Growing investments in the R&D of new glass fiber reinforced polymers

Segments Covered

The global glass fiber reinforced polymer market is segmented on the basis of material, and end user.



The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Material

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

Automobile

Marine

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Delkom Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the glass fiber reinforced polymer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the glass fiber reinforced polymer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global glass fiber reinforced polymer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market



4. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Material

5.1. Vinyl Ester

5.2. Polyester



6. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

6.1. Automobile

6.2. Marine



7. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Region 2022-2028



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BASF SE

8.2.2. Delkom Group

8.2.3. Nippon Sheet Glass

8.2.4. Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd

8.2.5. Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc

