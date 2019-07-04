Outlook on the Global Acetic Acid Market to 2024 with Breakup by Key Players

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acetic acid market was worth US$ 8.1 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 2.68% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2019-2024.

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the global acetic acid industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-uses, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of acetic acid covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials requirements, etc.



Market Drivers



Acetic acid is used in the manufacturing of coatings, greases, polyesters and sealants which find applications in a number of industries such as electronics, automobiles, textiles, and packaging.



Presently, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are gaining popularity in the medical and consumer goods sectors as they are lightweight and recyclable in nature. As PET bottles are manufactured by using purified terephthalic acid (PTA), produced from acetic acid, their mounting demand is catalyzing the growth of the market.



A rise has been witnessed in the consumption of vinegar as it helps in reducing weight, maintaining blood pressure, and regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels. As acetic acid is used in the manufacturing of vinegar, it is impelling the overall growth of the market.



Manufacturers of acetic acid are increasingly adopting new technologies like BP's Cativa and Celanese's AO-plus (Acid Optimization Plus) which deliver significant savings in variable costs, as well as lower capital costs for the construction of new plants. Besides this, they also increase the capacity, enhance the production efficiency, reduce the energy consumption by approximately 30% and lower operating costs.



The increasing adoption of these emerging technologies for producing the chemical and its derivatives is creating a positive outlook for the growth of the industry.



Breakup by Application



On the basis of applications, the market is segregated as VAM, PTA, Anhydride, Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate and others. Amongst this, VAM represented the largest end-use segment of acetic acid as it is used in the manufacturing of numerous polymers and resins used in textiles, paints, coatings and adhesives.



Breakup by End-Use



Based on end-users, the market is categorized as plastics and polymers; food and beverage; inks, paints and coatings; chemicals; pharmaceuticals and others.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, China enjoys the leading position in the global acetic acid market. Acetic acid is one of the vital organic acids which is extensively used in the chemical industry in China. Other markets include North America, North East Asia, Western/Eastern Europe, South East Asia, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of players who compete against each other in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market include:



British Petroleum PLC

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Limited

HELM AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina

SABIC

Showa Denko K.K.

Sinopec

Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Acetic Acid Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.2 Manufacturing

5.9.3 Marketing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Exports

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Trade Data

5.11.1 Imports

5.11.2 Exports

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 North America

6.3 Western/Eastern Europe

6.4 North East Asia

6.5 South East Asia

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 VAM

7.2 PTA

7.3 Anhydride

7.4 Ethyl Acetate

7.5 Butyl Acetate

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Plastics & Polymers

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Inks, Paints & Coatings

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Major Players

9.3.1 British Petroleum PLC

9.3.2 Celanese Corporation

9.3.3 Daicel Corporation

9.3.4 DuPont

9.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company

9.3.6 GNFC Limited

9.3.7 HELM AG

9.3.8 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

9.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.3.10 PetroChina

9.3.11 SABIC

9.3.12 Showa Denko K.K.

9.3.13 Sinopec

9.3.14 Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

9.3.15 Wacker Chemie AG



10 Acetic Acid Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirement

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



11 Acetic Acid: Feedstock Analysis

11.1 Methanol

11.1.1 Market Performance

11.1.1.1 Volume Trend

11.1.1.2 Value Trend

11.1.2 Price Trend

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

11.1.4 Key Suppliers

11.2 Carbon Monoxide

11.2.1 Market Performance

11.2.1.1 Volume Trend

11.2.1.2 Value Trend

11.2.2 Price Trend

11.2.3 Key Suppliers



