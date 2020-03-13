Outlook on the Global Market for AI in Enterprise Communication and Collaboration 2019 - Featuring Google, Amazon and Microsoft Among Others
DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study focuses on how AI is making inroads into the enterprise communications and collaboration arena. Subsequent to the dynamic technology shifts from on-premises enterprise communications to cloud-based communications services, the industry is further warming up to embrace AI and integrate it with multifarious communication channels.
The foundation for AI infusion, across enterprise communications modalities, was set decades ago in the form of conversational user interfaces. In particular, chatbots made significant appearances through pop-ups in enterprise portals to provide effective self-service options to customers. Further, the introduction of consumer-oriented general-purpose virtual assistants by the industry behemoths, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, significantly oriented the development path of conversational AI in enterprises.
Underpinned by advancements in AI technologies and underlying AI frameworks; significant breakthroughs in processors and computing platforms; and mechanisms to curate data, there are multiple AI applications available today including dedicated virtual assistants, predictive routing, process automation, voice biometrics, interaction recording, speech analytics, real-time transcription, automated forecasting, meeting assistance, automated video framing and many more. These applications are targeted at enriching customer care, employee productivity, and data-driven decision making.
In terms of skill sets, the AI applications can be segmented into assisted, augmented and prescriptive intelligence. By being able to accurately deliver intelligent automation of repetitive tasks, the assisted intelligence form of AI has come past the hype and experienced good traction across the enterprise communications realm. On the other hand, augmented intelligence is still maturing and garnering a few pilot trials; while, prescriptive AI is far-off in delivering on the promise of AI to act as a strategic team member and enable strategic decision making. However, it is anticipated that augmented and prescriptive intelligence-based applications will exhibit the true potential of AI as they would do much more than merely replicating the tasks by helping humans to unearth high-quality business insights that have the potential to combat risks and herald success.
Research Scope
The study focuses on applications of AI across the following enterprise communications areas:
- Communications hardware endpoints, including hard phones, headsets, and video conferencing devices
- Communications software services, including cloud web and video conferencing, hosted IP telephony and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), team collaboration, and contact center
- Software and platforms, including telephony, contact center, conferencing, instant messaging and presence, content collaboration, communications platforms-as-a-service (CPaaS), team collaboration, and other related business process software such as Salesforce
Key Issues Addressed
- Can AI make an impact on enterprise communications and collaboration space?
- What are the key use cases of AI?
- What is the level of AI adoption in enterprises?
- How do enterprises across different regions perceive benefits and risks associated with AI implementation?
- How is the vendor landscape gearing up for driving AI-powered transformation in enterprise communications?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Market Definitions
- Research Scope
- Key AI Technologies in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
- Market Definitions
- AI Services Segmentation by Skill Set
3. State of the Market
- Infusion of AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
4. Market Trends - Technology Trends
- Key AI Trends in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
- Evolution of Assisted Intelligence in Enterprises
- Other Emerging Assisted Intelligence Use Cases in Enterprises
- The emergence of Augmented and Prescriptive Intelligence
5. End-user Trends - Decision Maker Perceptions of AI
- Perception of Relevance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Collaboration - Global and Regional
- Top Benefits and Risks Associated with AI-powered Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
- Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - North America
- Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - Europe
- Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - Latin America
- Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - APAC
- Metrics on a Specific Type of Risk - Jobs Replaced by Automation
- Summary of Survey Findings
6. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
7. Developer Ecosystem and Key Competitor Profiles
- Enterprise AI Developer Ecosystem
- Key Enterprise AI Use Cases and Applications
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profile: Amazon
- Competitor Profile: Google
- Competitor Profile: Microsoft
- Competitor Profile: IBM
- Competitor Profile: Cisco
- Competitor Profile: Zoom
- Competitor Profile: Slack
- Competitor Profile: Audeering
- Competitor Profile: Afiniti
- Other Key Competitors in AI-powered Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
8. Conclusion
- Conclusion
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Afiniti
- Amazon
- Audeering
- Cisco
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- Slack
- Zoom
