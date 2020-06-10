Outlook on the Global Pain Management Devices Industry to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Devices Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management devices market was valued at $4,017 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,777 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Pain management devices are medical devices, which are used in management of different types of pain such as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, nociceptive pain, and musculoskeletal pain. Spinal cord stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices are different forms of pain management devices available in the market.



Significant increase in prevalence of chronic pain, rise in geriatric population, surge in awareness among people toward pain management devices, and an increase in demand for pain management devices in developing region are the key factors that fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, availability of innovative pain management devices, surge in R&D activities to develop technologically advanced pain management devices, increase in availability of lower cost portable products, and development of the medical device industry across the globe are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and post-operative infections caused due to the use these devices limit their adoption. Moreover, they are usually used as second line of treatment in patients with chronic pain who become resistant to drug therapy, which hinders the growth of the market.



The pain management devices market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into neuromodulation & neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. Depending on application, it is classified into cancer pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial & migraine pain, musculoskeletal pain, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Findings



By product, the neuromodulation & neurostimulation devices segment held more than half share in the global market in 2018.

Depending on application, the neuropathic pain segment held more than one-third share in the global market in 2018.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global pain management devices market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the higher adoption of pain management devices, higher number of target population, ease of access to innovative products, availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key players.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled In The Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Market Player Positioning, 2018

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase In Prevalence of Chronic Disease

3.4.1.2. Rise In In Geriatric Population

3.4.1.3. the increase in the adoption of Pain Management Devices

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Preferable Use of Medications For Pain Management

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets

3.4.4. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Pain Management Devices Market, By Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

4.2.2.1. Spinal Cord Stimulators

4.2.2.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2.2.2. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Devices

4.2.2.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Analgesic Infusion Pumps

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

4.3.2.1. External Infusion Pumps

4.3.2.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.2.2. Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

4.3.2.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.3. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.4. Market Analysis, By Country

4.4. Ablation Devices

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 5: Pain Management Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Neuropathic Pain

5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Cancer Pain

5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.4. Facial & Migraine Pain

5.4.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.5. Musculoskeletal Pain

5.5.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.5.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.6.2. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 6: Pain Management Devices Market, By Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

7.2. B Braun Melsungen Ag

7.3. Baxter International Inc.

7.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5. Djo Global Llc

7.6. Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.,)

7.7. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Baylis Medical)

7.8. Medtronic Plc

7.9. Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.)

7.10. Stryker Corporation



