Outlook on the Global Surgical Blades Industry to 2025 - Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements and Collaborations

The global surgical blades market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from a market size of USD119.737 million in 2019 to a market size of USD151.592 million by 2025.



The surgical blades market is projected to grow in the forecast period with the growing number of surgical procedures globally, growing cosmetic surgeries, and rising health expenditure. The increasing number of Centers of Excellence (CoE) worldwide for disease management is fueling the market growth in the forecast period. The aging population of the world require improved and focused healthcare activities for the treatment of their chronic diseases as a result of their old age, this will further provide an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period for specific treatment surgeries.



However, the presence of stringent government regulations will hamper the market growth moderately in the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide will impact the growth of the market in a positive manner with the growing number of cardiovascular problems in the world. Geographically. North America and Europe are projected to hold a significant market share followed by the Asia Pacific region to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is projected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



The growing number of surgeries in the world is propelling market growth in the forecast period. For example, in the United Kingdom, the market is poised to grow in the forecast period as surgeries here are considered to be the most important treatment offered by the National Health Service in secondary care within the country. This is further supported by the growing number of surgeons, especially with the rise in a number of women surgeons, hence, contributing to a surge in the market growth in the forecast period.



Additionally, with the growing number of geriatric people, aged 65 years and above in the United Kingdom, the number of age-associated diseases such as cardiovascular diseases will increase, hence the market for surgical blades will also continue to soar over the next five years. According to the World Bank estimates, the geriatric population (65 years of age or older) in the United Kingdom has grown from a population size of 11.706 million in 2015 to a population size of 12.231 million in 2018.



Furthermore, the rising health expenditure of the country is further providing an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period. According to the Office for National Statistics-UK Health Accounts, the health expenditure in the United Kingdom increased from 171.6 billion in 2016 to 177.4 billion in 2017.



According to the European Union Statistics, the selected high growth surgical procedures in Spain include cochlear implantation, laparoscopic colectomy, laparoscopic appendectomy, laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernia, and laparoscopic hysterectomy.



Considering organ donation and transplantation activities, surgical blades market will continue to grow in the forecast period, Spain is considered as the number one country in the world for the highest rate of organ donation, with an organ donation rate of 39.7 in one million inhabitants (source: National Health System of Spain 2016 Annual Report). It has been observed that the trend of organ donation has continued to grow upwards in recent years. Also, this has given rise to the growing number of transplantations, further fueling the market growth in the forecast period. Kidney transplantation procedure is the most frequent followed by liver transplants. As per the Spain National Health System 2016 annual report estimates, the number of kidney transplant procedure accounted for 2,905 transplants, while the number of liver transplant procedures accounted for 1,162 transplants.



The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is fueling the market demand in the forecast period.



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the global leading cause of death. The prevalence of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes in a population contributes towards CVDs. 17.7 million people are dying every year due to the increasing Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). It is responsible for 31% of global deaths (source: World Health Organization). Increasing prevalence worldwide is due to excessive tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive use of alcohol giving rise to harmful conditions like high blood pressure, obesity, and high blood glucose levels.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Surgical Blades Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sterile

5.3. Non-Sterile



6. Surgical Blades Market Analysis, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardened & Tempered Steel

6.3. Stainless Steel

6.4. Carbon Steel



7. Surgical Blades Market Analysis, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.5. Life Sciences & Biomedical Research Organisation



8. Surgical Blades Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Surgical Blades Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America Surgical Blades Market, By Material Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America Surgical Blades Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Surgical Blades Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.3.2. South America Surgical Blades Market, By Material Type, 2019 to 2025

8.3.3. South America Surgical Blades Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Surgical Blades Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.4.2. Europe Surgical Blades Market, By Material Type, 2019 to 2025

8.4.3. Europe Surgical Blades Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Surgical Blades Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Surgical Blades Market, By Material Type, 2019 to 2025

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Surgical Blades Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Surgical Blades Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Surgical Blades Market, By Material Type, 2019 to 2025

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Surgical Blades Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Australia

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. GPC Medical

10.2. Ethicon US, LLC

10.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.4. Stryker ENT

10.5. Smith & Nephew

10.6. CONMED Corporation

10.7. Zimmer Biomet

10.8. Swann-Morton Limited

*The list is not exhaustive



