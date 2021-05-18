Outlook on the Green Packaging Global Market to 2026 - by Packaging Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green packaging market was worth US$ 232.8 Billion in 2020. Green packaging, or sustainable packaging, refers to the use of sustainable materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods. It utilizes biodegradable and plant-based plastics along with recycled molded packaging and used polyethylene bags to produce various products. In comparison to the conventionally used synthetic packaging process, green packaging has a reduced carbon footprint, which helps to support human and ecological health in the long run. The process of green packaging further includes ways that limit the amount of waste and emissions generated in the manufacturing process.



The growing awareness regarding environmental conservation and sustainable living is one of the key drivers of the market. This, coupled with stringent governmental regulations for environment protection and the industrial trend of incorporating renewably sourced materials in the manufacturing process, is also significantly catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, various industries have started to include green packaging as a part of their Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR). For instance, healthcare and food & beverage companies are opting for eco-friendly packaging products such as paper, glass, metal and plastic that can be easily recycled.

Moreover, an increasing number of initiatives implemented by governments of both developed and emerging nations to encourage the incorporation of green packaging across various industries is also projected to drive the market in the coming years. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities and technological advancements in the manufacturing of green packaging materials such as bio-based resins. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global green packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amcor Limited, DuPont, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A, Ardagh Group Company, PlastiPak Holdings, Bemis Company, Uflex limited and ELOPAK AS, etc.



