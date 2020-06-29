Outlook on the Heart Pumps Global Industry to 2027 - by Flow Rate, Location, Flow Regime, Therapy, Product, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heart Pumps - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Heart Pumps market accounted for $1.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Growing number of obese patients and technological advancements are the major factors driving market growth. However, an alternative treatment option is restraining market growth.



Heart pumps are mechanical devices that help the weakened heart to pump blood for circulation to other body organs. These devices relieve symptoms of heart failure such as fatigue or shortness of breath. They also allow the heart to rest for recovering its normal function. Cardiovascular diseases can sometimes lead to severe heart failure. In such cases, it becomes mandatory for people to undergo heart transplantation.



Based on product, the Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) segment is likely to have a huge demand as its utilization is rising due to better adequacy and higher survival rates of individuals with advanced heart failure than other cardiac support devices. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to highly organized health care industry; awareness about different chronic diseases among individuals is leading to adoption of different ventricular assist devices and presence of key market players in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Heart Pumps Market include Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Calon Cardio, Cardiacassist, Fresenius Medical Care, Getinge, Jarvik Heart, LLC, Medtronic, Reliantheart, Syncardia Systems, Teleflex and Terumo.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Flow Rate

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pulsatile

5.3 Continuous Flow



6 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Location

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

6.3 Implantable Heart Pump Devices



7 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Flow Regime

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Axial Flow Pump (AFP)

7.3 Centrifugal Flow Pump (CFP)

7.4 Mixed Flow Pump (MFP)



8 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Therapy

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

8.3 Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

8.4 Destination Therapy (DT)



9 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps

9.3 Total Artificial Heart

9.4 Ventricular Assist Devices

9.4.1 Biventricular Assist Devices(BVAD)

9.4.2 Left Ventricular Assist Devices(LVAD)

9.4.3 Right Ventricular Assist Devices(RVAD)



10 Global Heart Pumps Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Speciality Clinics



11 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 Abiomed

13.3 Berlin Heart

13.4 Calon Cardio

13.5 Cardiacassist

13.6 Fresenius Medical Care

13.7 Getinge

13.8 Jarvik Heart

13.9 LLC

13.10 Medtronic

13.11 Reliantheart

13.12 Syncardia Systems

13.13 Teleflex

13.14 Terumo



