Outlook on the Helmet Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Giro, Headstrong Helmets & MT Helmets Among Others
Aug 27, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helmet Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global helmet market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global helmet market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global helmet market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2020-2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global helmet market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in this study on the global helmet market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee the growth of the global helmet market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global helmet market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Helmet Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the helmet market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global helmet market between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the future scope and current trends in terms of technologies of the global helmet market?
- What is the revenue of the global helmet market based on the respective segments?
- Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global helmet market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global helmet market?
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1. Preface
Section 2. Assumptions
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Motorcycle Industry Overview - Considering Impact of COVID-19
5.4.2. Overall Ski and Snowboarding Participants-By Country
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.6.1. Managing Supply Chain Risk and Disruption - Considering Impact of COVID-19
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Technology Overview
5.9. Regulations & Guidelines
5.9.1. Government Stimulus Measures for Different Industries
5.10. Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030
5.10.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.10.2. Market Volume Projection (Thousand Units)
Section 6. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type
6.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
6.1.1. Sports
6.1.2. Moto
6.1.3. Safety
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type
Section 7. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Design
7.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
7.1.1. Full Face Helmet
7.1.2. Open Face Helmet
7.1.3. Half Helmet
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Design
Section 8. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
8.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
8.1.1. Conventional Helmet
8.1.2. Smart Helmet
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category
Section 9. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Gender
9.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
9.1.1. Male
9.1.2. Female
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Gender
Section 10. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price
10.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
10.1.1. Low
10.1.2. Medium
10.1.3. High
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price
Section 11. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type, Price
11.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type Price, 2018 - 2030
11.1.1. Bike Helmets
11.1.1.1. Low
11.1.1.2. Medium
11.1.1.3. High
11.1.2. Snowsport Helmets
11.1.3. Equestrian Helmets
11.1.4. Hockey Helmets
11.1.5. Mountaineering helmets
11.1.6. Other Helmets
11.1.7. Roadbike Helmets
11.1.8. MX Helmets
11.1.9. Other Helmets
11.1.10. Industrial Helmets
11.1.11. Military Helmets
11.1.12. Police and Fire Squad Helmets
11.1.13. Other Helmets
Section 12. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
12.1.1. Online
12.1.1.1. Ecommerce Portal
12.1.1.2. Company Owned Portal
12.1.2. Offline
12.1.2.1. Large Format Stores
12.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
12.1.2.3. Independent Retailers
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
Section 13. Global Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
13.1. Global Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Europe
13.1.3. Asia Pacific
13.1.4. Middle East & Africa
13.1.5. South America
13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region
Section 14. Global Total Addressable Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type
14.1. Global Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
14.1.1. Sports
14.1.1.1. Bike Helmets
14.1.1.2. Snowsport Helmets
14.1.1.3. Equestrian helmets
14.1.1.4. Hockey Helmets
14.1.1.5. Mountaineering helmets
14.1.1.6. Other Helmets
14.1.2. Moto
14.1.2.1. Roadbike helmets
14.1.2.2. MX Helmets
14.1.2.3. Other Helmets
14.1.3. Safety
14.1.3.1. Industrial Helmets
14.1.3.2. Military Helmets
14.1.3.3. Police and fire squad helmets
14.1.3.4. Other Helmets
Section 15. North America Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Regional Snapshot
15.2. Key Trends
15.3. Brand Share Analysis-2019 (%)
15.4. Consumer Buying Behavior
15.5. Price Trend Analysis
15.6. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
15.7. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
15.8. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
15.9. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
15.10. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
15.11. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, Price 2018 - 2030
15.12. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
15.13. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
15.14. North America Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
Section 16. Europe Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast
16.1. Regional Snapshot
16.2. Key Trends
16.3. Brand Share Analysis-2019 (%)
16.4. Consumer Buying Behavior
16.5. Price Trend Analysis
16.6. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
16.7. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
16.8. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
16.9. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
16.10. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
16.11. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, Price 2018 - 2030
16.12. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
16.13. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
16.14. Europe Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
Section 17. Asia Pacific Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast
17.1. Regional Snapshot
17.2. Key Trends
17.3. Brand Share Analysis-2019 (%)
17.4. Consumer Buying Behavior
17.5. Price Trend Analysis
17.6. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
17.7. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
17.8. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
17.9. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
17.10. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
17.11. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, Price 2018 - 2030
17.12. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
17.13. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
17.14. Asia Pacific Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
Section 18. Middle East & Africa Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast
18.1. Regional Snapshot
18.2. Key Trends
18.3. Brand Share Analysis-2019 (%)
18.4. Consumer Buying Behavior
18.5. Price Trend Analysis
18.6. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
18.7. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
18.8. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
18.9. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
18.10. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
18.11. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, Price 2018 - 2030
18.12. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
18.13. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region , 2018 - 2030
18.14. MEA Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
Section 19. South America Helmet Market Analysis and Forecast
19.1. Regional Snapshot
19.2. Key Trends
19.3. Brand Share Analysis-2019 (%)
19.4. Consumer Buying Behavior
19.5. Price Trend Analysis
19.6. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
19.7. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Design, 2018 - 2030
19.8. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018 - 2030
19.9. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Gender, 2018 - 2030
19.10. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2018 - 2030
19.11. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, Price 2018 - 2030
19.12. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
19.13. Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
19.14. South America Total Addressable Helmet Market Size (Thousand Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030
Section 20. Competition Landscape
20.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
20.2. Market Share Analysis (2019)-%
20.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
20.3.1. Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V.
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.3.1.3. Revenue
20.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.3.2. BELL HELMET
20.3.3. Giro
20.3.4. Headstrong Helmets
20.3.5. MT HELMETS
20.3.6. SHOEI CO., LTD.
20.3.7. Smith
20.3.8. Skis Rossignol
20.3.9. Specialized Bicycle Components
20.3.10. STUDDS Accessories Ltd.
20.3.11. Troxel Helmets
20.3.12. Uvex Helmet
Section 21. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwmtxp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets