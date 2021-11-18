Outlook on the High Temperature Insulation Materials Global Market to 2026 - by Material Type, Temperature Range, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-temperature insulation materials market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials refer to various microporous materials that aid in preventing the transfer of heat and energy in various industrial applications. It includes materials, such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks and calcium silicate, which are used in high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, dryers, furnaces and turbines. These materials also aid in protecting the equipment from extreme temperature changes, minimizing energy utilization and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the environment. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, expansion in the petrochemical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. The pressure-and heat-resistant HTI materials are widely used as insulating and fire-proof linings in the manufacturing of various industrial boards, cast shapes and textile products. Rising environmental consciousness, including concerns regarding the depletion of traditional sources of energy, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing sustainable HTI materials that are environment-friendly and stable under high temperatures and compressive pressure. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of recyclable and reusable bio-based alternatives, such as seagrass, cellulose flakes, hemp mats and sheep wool, thereby creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high-temperature insulation materials market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, ADL Insulflex Inc., Almatis GmbH, BNZ Materials, Dysons, Insulcon BV, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.., M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Morgan Advanced Materials, Pacor Inc., Promat, Pyrotek Inc., RHI Magnesita, Skamol, Unifrax Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global high temperature insulation materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high temperature insulation materials market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the temperature range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global high temperature insulation materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Ceramic Fibers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Insulating Firebricks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Calcium Silicate

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Temperature Range

7.1 6000C-11000C (1112F-2012F)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 11000C-15000C (2012F-2732F)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 15000C-17000C (2732F-3092F)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 17000C and Above (3092F)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Petrochemical

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ceramic

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Glass

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aluminum

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Iron and Steel

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Cement

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Refractory

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Powder Metallurgy

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ADL Insulflex Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Almatis GmbH

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 BNZ Materials

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Dysons

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Insulcon BV

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Morgan Advanced Materials

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Pacor Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Promat

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Pyrotek Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 RHI Magnesita

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.15 Skamol

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.16 Unifrax Corporation

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dh7wb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

